An MP threw shade at ITV with Holly Willoughby’s bizarre This Morning intro and it’s top trolling

You’ll know by now Holly Willoughby’s bizarre post-Schofield monologue at the start of Monday’s This Morning on ITV (you can read our 13 favourite responses here).

A message to you, from Holly. pic.twitter.com/TwiqxbSwSn — This Morning (@thismorning) June 5, 2023

We mention it again because the day after the morning before he words were still echoing down the corridors of power.

Specifically, this House of Commons select committee room where the rather fabulous SNP MP John Nicolson was putting questions to ITV exec, Magnus Brooke.

And his opening words were all kinds of magnificent.

There's a Culture, Media and Sport Committee taking place in Parliament and John Nicholson MP asked the representative from ITV: "First of all, are you okay?" pic.twitter.com/uR8thDtvgt — Nick Walker (@nickw84) June 6, 2023

Top trolling.

John Nicolson MP pounces on the zeitgeist like a cat with a wind-up mouse. https://t.co/tb4VmaJKzv — Oh God, What Now? – the politics podcast (@OhGodWhatNowPod) June 6, 2023

"Am *I* okay?" the puzzled look of someone who doesn't spend 66% of their free time on Twitter. — Dora Somerville (@doraexploring) June 6, 2023

Should have said “deep breath” first but otherwise outstanding https://t.co/lCpgYjByNe — David Wilding (@drwilding) June 6, 2023

And if Nicolson looks familiar, you might be thinking of when the then culture secretary – culture secretary! – Nadine Dorries said this.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries claims 96% of consultation responses support the privatisation of Channel 4.@MrJohnNicolson points out that it's actually the other way around, with the government's own white paper stating 96% are against selling the broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/VIf82OoEET — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) May 19, 2022

To conclude …

