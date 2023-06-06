News

An MP threw shade at ITV with Holly Willoughby’s bizarre This Morning intro and it’s top trolling

John Plunkett. Updated June 6th, 2023

You’ll know by now Holly Willoughby’s bizarre post-Schofield monologue at the start of Monday’s This Morning on ITV (you can read our 13 favourite responses here).

We mention it again because the day after the morning before he words were still echoing down the corridors of power.

Specifically, this House of Commons select committee room where the rather fabulous SNP MP John Nicolson was putting questions to ITV exec, Magnus Brooke.

And his opening words were all kinds of magnificent.

Top trolling.

And if Nicolson looks familiar, you might be thinking of when the then culture secretary – culture secretary! – Nadine Dorries said this.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @nickw84