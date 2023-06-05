Place your bets – who will win this next-level log rolling challenge?

Pics

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show hosts a multi-disciplinary competition featuring the things that lumberjacks need to be good at – such as various different styles of chopping, axe throwing, sawing and log rolling.

While there’s a large audience for videos of people chopping down trees – no, really – we were most interested in the log rolling, because, well – just look at it.

Guess who wins.

Did you get it right – or did you just root for the winner when you saw the other guy’s dirty tactics? Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.

Knew Owen Wilson was gonna lose.

Tyson Gee

I feel like kicking in the water has more disadvantages than advantages.

VeeVee

Fighting dirty doesn’t always mean you’ll win 😁

anthony

I thought that was young Jake Paul.

Josh

So satisfying to see him lose.

Just a muggle

The splashing had the flair for the crowd. Good match.

Chris Calli

Couldn’t believe they lasted that long.

Reformed

Evelyx asked

How can something look so hard but so easy at the same time?🤷‍♀️



Joe McVay had the answer.



It probably takes a lot of practice.

Even though you didn’t ask – here’s TikTok’s favourite lumberjack chopping down a tree.

Source Joe McVay Image Screengrab