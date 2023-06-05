Take your mind off the heat by watching what happens when you pour a Coke in Antarctica

Life

Matty Jordan, a project manager with New Zealand’s Antarctic Program, has gone massively viral after sharing what happened when he tried to pour a can of Coke in -57 degree temperatures.

The video has been viewed 69 million times in five days, with almost 40,000 comments. Here are some favourites.

Very cool…almost Iike another planet.

JohnPaul4545 It feels like it some times.

Matty Jordan

Oh I need to see this happen because that’s awesome.

JC74

Do you want ice and a slice of lemon with that?

SumDumFuk

Pepsi wouldn’t do that🙂.

DOLLA BILL 😂😂😂

Matty Jordan

I like it. Picasso. 🤌

Jen L

Well, at least y’all don’t need machines to make a slushie. 🤷‍♂️🤣

HoofHearted

Warmest day in northern Minnesota.

g

This is so cool. Literallllllllllllly.

Cherilyn

Craig was having trouble wrapping his head around it.

My head can’t fathom how cold that must feel.



Matty replied –

Yeah it’s incomprehensible until you feel it, and then it’s as cold as you imagined it would be 😂.



This video of Antarctic midday should help the imagination.

