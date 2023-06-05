This cat’s hilarious TV news cameo was good, the way they dealt with it magnificent
You surely won’t see a funnier moment on the TV news this week than the unexpected moment this guest’s pet made a brief but totally memorable cameo appearance on the BBC.
It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.
INCREDIBLE CAT CAMEO pic.twitter.com/EfbZ1L1XeY
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 5, 2023
Incredible cat cameo indeed.
The way the presenter carries on.
The way the contributor doesn’t fluster.
Just amazing scenes all round. pic.twitter.com/1596NNZ3d1
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 5, 2023
Pussy riot!
— Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) June 5, 2023
The speed at which she grabs the cat makes me think it’s probably done this before when she is being interviewed
— Greg Fischer (@Fischer_Greg_) June 5, 2023
Bang on.
The reflexes though! That’s not her first rodeo
— Tom (@Tom_Drives) June 5, 2023
