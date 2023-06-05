Animals

This cat’s hilarious TV news cameo was good, the way they dealt with it magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2023

You surely won’t see a funnier moment on the TV news this week than the unexpected moment this guest’s pet made a brief but totally memorable cameo appearance on the BBC.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.

Incredible cat cameo indeed.

Bang on.

