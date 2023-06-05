This cat’s hilarious TV news cameo was good, the way they dealt with it magnificent

Animals

You surely won’t see a funnier moment on the TV news this week than the unexpected moment this guest’s pet made a brief but totally memorable cameo appearance on the BBC.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by all-round top telly critic and presenter @scottygb.

INCREDIBLE CAT CAMEO pic.twitter.com/EfbZ1L1XeY — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 5, 2023

Incredible cat cameo indeed.

The way the presenter carries on.

The way the contributor doesn’t fluster. Just amazing scenes all round. pic.twitter.com/1596NNZ3d1 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 5, 2023

Pussy riot! — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) June 5, 2023

The speed at which she grabs the cat makes me think it’s probably done this before when she is being interviewed — Greg Fischer (@Fischer_Greg_) June 5, 2023

Bang on.

The reflexes though! That’s not her first rodeo — Tom (@Tom_Drives) June 5, 2023

And for all things TV follow @scottygb on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @scottygb