The wildly enthusiastic demo of this stab vest is today’s most jaw-dropping thing
We’ve never been in the market for buying a stab vest, but if we ever find ourselves in that most unfortunate position, we’ll have one of these please.
It’s a particularly enthusiastic demonstration of this (thankfully very effective) stab vest which is surely the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll watch today.
Live Demonstration of Anti-Stab Vest Capabilities
No better way of demonstrating just how effective it is, obviously.
But still … and it wasn’t just our jaw that ended up on the floor.
‘He’s been waiting for that for a long time.’
lanepaul970
‘Taking a stab at getting that promotion he’s always wanted.’
herberstank
‘If this were a Tesla demo, this would have been a homicide.’
Adventurous_Hope3748
‘Plot twist (like in cartoons): The stabbed guy drinks some water and it pours out from every stab-hole.’
hias2k
‘Idc how good the vest is, you know that baseball bat hurt💀.’
SpencerMakesMusic
Source Reddit u/test_account_47230