The Covid inquiry sent this Private Eye letter viral again and with good reason

News

To the great surprise of no-one anywhere, the Covid inquiry is already threatening to turn into a shambles, with the government super keen that the inquiry’s chair, Baroness Hallett, sees every possibly bit of information and evidence available.

Except, that is, for the bits of information and evidence it doesn’t want her to see.

We mention it because this Private Eye reader’s letter has just gone viral again and for very good reason.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Nailed it.

And if it’s put you in the mood for more Private Eye, find them over here (and how to subscribe here).

Source Twitter @RolfHind