Holly Willoughby’s weird This Morning monologue sent this old Armstrong & Miller sketch viral and it’s fabulous
Holly Willoughby was back on ITV1’s This Morning today – Phillip Schofield wasn’t, obviously – and her first monologue without her former co-presenter was a very strange watch indeed.
We’ve rounded up 13 of our favourite responses here. And it also reminded people of this, best put by @hansmollman over on Twitter.
That This Morning clip was very children’s TV after a big natural disaster wasn’t it
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 5, 2023
And the children’s TV apology vibe sent this old Armstrong & Miller sketch viral and a brilliantly hilarious – and fabulously on-point – watch it is too.
That Holly apology in full #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/FNvNnoeQ3T
— Tom (@Flynny123) June 5, 2023
Magnificent!
Armstrong and Miller were so good https://t.co/aQgY8Y99Gz
— Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) June 5, 2023
This is a great sketch that I'm always happy to see again, but I think the hairstylist deserves special praise for also selling the joke to within an inch of its life. https://t.co/OrWOC4XZB7
— John J. Hoare (@mumoss) June 5, 2023