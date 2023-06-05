Holly Willoughby’s weird This Morning monologue sent this old Armstrong & Miller sketch viral and it’s fabulous

Celebrity

Holly Willoughby was back on ITV1’s This Morning today – Phillip Schofield wasn’t, obviously – and her first monologue without her former co-presenter was a very strange watch indeed.

We’ve rounded up 13 of our favourite responses here. And it also reminded people of this, best put by @hansmollman over on Twitter.

That This Morning clip was very children’s TV after a big natural disaster wasn’t it — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 5, 2023

And the children’s TV apology vibe sent this old Armstrong & Miller sketch viral and a brilliantly hilarious – and fabulously on-point – watch it is too.

Magnificent!

Armstrong and Miller were so good https://t.co/aQgY8Y99Gz — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) June 5, 2023