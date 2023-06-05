Holly Willoughby’s post-Schofield monologue on This Morning was quite the watch – 13 favourite responses

Celebrity

You’ll already know by now – of course you will! – that Phillip Schofield is no longer presenting ITV’s This Morning, and today it was the first appearance of his erstwhile colleague Holly Willoughby in the post-Schofield era.

And what she had to say was the source of no end of speculation except, surely, no-one speculated it would be quite so bizarre as this.

A message to you, from Holly. pic.twitter.com/TwiqxbSwSn — This Morning (@thismorning) June 5, 2023

Having watched that there’s only one question – are you okay? Hope so.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

When Holly Willoughby said "Firstly, are you OK?" I genuinely thought she was talking to someone behind camera, before realising that of course she was talking to us, the great British deeply-traumatised by everything's that happened on an ITV morning show public. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 5, 2023

I thought she'd started off by saying, "Phil's very strange indeed" https://t.co/EPhRj8tYbt — Rick Burin (@rickburin) June 5, 2023

i for one love to be talked to like a child who's just learned their family pet has been sent to a farm https://t.co/AN2tHd6jrS — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) June 5, 2023

Everyone at This Morning needs to seriously get over themselves now. The country in general does. Anyone would think This Morning is our national religion or something. https://t.co/IeCkwL281E — Jordan Tyldesley (@PippyBing) June 5, 2023

James Bond getting the wrong martini order pic.twitter.com/aKRf2iJ3pa — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) June 5, 2023

Get a grip FFS x https://t.co/daL5phL6OA — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) June 5, 2023

imagine living with holly willoughby and having to sit down to listen to a ten minute victim impact statement every time you forgot to do the bins — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) June 5, 2023

Watching ITV at 10am pic.twitter.com/LOkb5auzun — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) June 5, 2023

I mean “Firstly, are you Ok?” is just totally bananas. All perspective has left the building. https://t.co/FvNl68ayw5 — Rob Burley (@RobBurl) June 5, 2023

This really does feel like the morning show brought to reality. — Marc Evans (@snavemarc) June 5, 2023

No one: Holly Willoughby in her dressing room getting ready for the performance of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/Sy0nuk42eW — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) June 5, 2023

as the director of This Morning let me just tell you that I am NOT happy with this reading. after she said 'firstly, are you ok?' I specifically instructed Holly to sit silently nodding for 45 seconds so our audience could answer her through the telly https://t.co/PxQhfEiyzh — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) June 5, 2023

They’re all going to end up in a makeshift camp in Guyana with Dermot handing out cups of Kool-Aid… https://t.co/YZSc9shPl5 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 5, 2023

To conclude …

Is This Morning a cult? — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 5, 2023

And this.

My God, this is nauseating. https://t.co/uyEQOGrwLB — Rob Burley (@RobBurl) June 5, 2023

