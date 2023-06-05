Pics

23 favourite funny things people are saying about ‘the rest of the painting’

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2023

You’ve probably noticed a lot of familiar images gaining some extra width and height, recently – and not by being enlarged, but by having their subject expanded.

Like this, for example.

Here are a few others he posted in the thread.

Some people loved the concept, some really didn’t – but the idea of it inspired many, many jokes, so we gathered a few favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2