23 favourite funny things people are saying about ‘the rest of the painting’

You’ve probably noticed a lot of familiar images gaining some extra width and height, recently – and not by being enlarged, but by having their subject expanded.

Like this, for example.

1. Ever wonder what the rest of the Mona Lisa looks like? Got @Adobe Firefly to help fill out the background for me with the power of AI Here's what the backgrounds of the most famous paintings in the world look like with AI: pic.twitter.com/2nkqESLrE9 — Kody Young / 💬 Your AI Interpreter (@heykody) May 26, 2023

Here are a few others he posted in the thread.

4. Hopper, Nighthawks Immediately offscreen, an absolute NIGHTMARE of a waiter waiting with other patrons at the bar pic.twitter.com/v2tV3Fh7T1 — Kody Young / 💬 Your AI Interpreter (@heykody) May 26, 2023

5. Seurat, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte I cheated a little here and added some noise to the AI background to make it match Seurat's grainy pointillism style Check out those half-boat-half-swans on the lake! pic.twitter.com/Sj5itaadA6 — Kody Young / 💬 Your AI Interpreter (@heykody) May 26, 2023

7. Van Gogh, The Bedroom In this one, it nails the quirky perspective/lines from the original painting pic.twitter.com/EytV3Gxkkv — Kody Young / 💬 Your AI Interpreter (@heykody) May 26, 2023

Some people loved the concept, some really didn’t – but the idea of it inspired many, many jokes, so we gathered a few favourites.

1.

Ever wonder what the rest of The Scream looks like? Thanks to the power of AI you can now see what Edvard Munch ran out of time drawing when he had to go in for his tea. pic.twitter.com/EIx6rj8hXI — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 30, 2023

2.

Hey guys, ever wondered what the rest of Edward Hopper's "Office in a Small City" looks like? pic.twitter.com/HsUnNErOYC — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 4, 2023

3.

Without AI we may never have known the Mona Lisa was actually painted just outside Mordor. https://t.co/gZsBiDdKAM — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) May 30, 2023

4.

ohhhhh, so that’s why she was smiling. all this time, she was riding a jet ski https://t.co/l2vjGrCYlg pic.twitter.com/O84yPegPVg — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) May 30, 2023

5.

finally, a version of the Mona Lisa that gets away from that damn lady blocking the center of the frame https://t.co/qRTnE2jnvz — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 30, 2023

6.

. Ever wonder what the rest of the giraffe looks like? Got @Adobe Fuckity to help fill out the background for me with the power of AI pic.twitter.com/sY5XaPL5c3 — Rick da Luddite. Aspiring paintpig/wordserf 🦖🦕 (@dreamosaurus) May 30, 2023

7.

Using AI, I managed to fill out the rest of the background for The Great Wave off Kanagawa! https://t.co/LSXO6ypY7h pic.twitter.com/UM4EdUc19Q — Sideways (@Sideways440) May 31, 2023

8.

Ever wonder what Venus de Milo s Arms look like? With the power of AI our team has recreated it https://t.co/JeO9LMwVar pic.twitter.com/iOBBKefOQ8 — grodaeu (@grodaeu) May 30, 2023

9.

Used AI to discover what the rest of The Last Supper looks like pic.twitter.com/oYQMDig0Gi — Joe (@JoeHeck_) May 30, 2023

10.

1. Ever wonder what the rest of the Michaelangelo's The Last Judgement looks like? Got @Adobe Firefly to help fill out the background for me with the power of AI. pic.twitter.com/C0sVizI4du — Nude Gingrich (@JarJarFan69) May 30, 2023

11.

ever wonder what the rest of the Mona Lisa looks like? i used AI to help fill out the background for me pic.twitter.com/hVguVFUDbG — Joseph Alessio (@alessio_joseph) May 30, 2023

12.