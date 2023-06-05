Politics

The predictions of Nigel Farage’s announcement were much more entertaining than the real thing

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 5th, 2023

Just a few weeks after telling Newsnight that Brexit has failed, Nigel Farage made an announcement. Or rather, he made an announcement that he would be making an announcement.

Naturally, there was a great deal of speculation – as well as other reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

When it dropped, the announcement truly was for superfans only –

It wasn’t exactly the shock of the century.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

In case you were wondering what behind-the-scenes content might be on the table, we’re sad to say it wouldn’t be this.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage said Brexit ‘had failed’ and everyone made the same joke

Image Screengrab