The predictions of Nigel Farage’s announcement were much more entertaining than the real thing
Just a few weeks after telling Newsnight that Brexit has failed, Nigel Farage made an announcement. Or rather, he made an announcement that he would be making an announcement.
Naturally, there was a great deal of speculation – as well as other reactions.
1.
You have decided to call Crumpets "English Muffins"???
— Gene Douglass (@efdouglass) June 4, 2023
2.
The meat raffle https://t.co/fUx9GyYZzU
— RichNeville (@RichNeville) June 4, 2023
3.
24hr flash sale on his OnlyFans. https://t.co/jgm3zrS0RF pic.twitter.com/vkYYXaLdEt
— HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 4, 2023
4.
It's nothing big. He's just discovered Velcro shoes in a shop. He gets exited over the smallest things…😂 https://t.co/c1uMokGFtB
— Jesus H (Parody) Christ 😷 (@officialHJesus) June 4, 2023
5.
This is 2023, so it can't possibly be something good. https://t.co/1ATpurKHKT
— Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) June 4, 2023
6.
“All” https://t.co/fTtJxst6Rr
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) June 4, 2023
7.
it's either wishing Hugh Janus a happy birthday again, taking a seat on the board of Mike Graham's concrete-growing business, getting engaged to Ann Widdecombe or taking the manager's job at Spurs https://t.co/fSnJQaXiUt
— The Dorries Trophy (@NadBadDangerous) June 4, 2023
8.
Is Nigel Farage going to announce he is going to leave the country after Brexit has, in fact, failed? pic.twitter.com/BRFbLwMpwZ
— Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) June 4, 2023
9.
You’re presenting the new series of Wish You Were Here, with the first episode covering self-catering breaks on The Sun?
— Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) June 4, 2023
10.
Are you announcing that you’ve finally learned how to wipe your own arsehole?
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 4, 2023
When it dropped, the announcement truly was for superfans only –
It wasn’t exactly the shock of the century.
11.
Farage's big announcement was, and I know you'll be shocked to hear this, another way to grift money from racist idiots pic.twitter.com/D5mVvuZR4d
— Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) June 4, 2023
12.
And for £6 you won't get any of these things. https://t.co/ChA0yOsjge
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) June 4, 2023
13.
So many things £5 can buy.. this must be our least favourite. https://t.co/C44LhTQOWQ
— North West Bylines (@NWBylines) June 4, 2023
14.
I'm announcing a new thing! £500 a month and you get to buy me a pint once a month*
*Only open to right wing nut jobs, anti vaxxers etc, minimum period 12 months. https://t.co/WC2YWVPKB5
— Cllr Adrian Chapmanlaw 🔶 (@adechapmanlaw) June 4, 2023
15.
Is that the sound of a barrel I hear being scraped, @Nigel_Farage ? https://t.co/Utou3PIbVI
— Marsh4LL (@Marsh4LL1) June 4, 2023
16.
The gin didn’t quite clear the mortgage then
— aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) June 4, 2023
17.
I will pay you £10 per month to live in a cupboard
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 4, 2023
In case you were wondering what behind-the-scenes content might be on the table, we’re sad to say it wouldn’t be this.
As @Nigel_Farage launches his latest grift at £5 a month, I wonder what content the great lobotomised will be getting.
Here he is doing a Cameo tribute to RAB C Nesbitt. #Grifter pic.twitter.com/K40Iso3s1S
— Hugh Janus 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@Hugh_Janus888) June 4, 2023
READ MORE
Nigel Farage said Brexit ‘had failed’ and everyone made the same joke
Image Screengrab