The predictions of Nigel Farage’s announcement were much more entertaining than the real thing

Just a few weeks after telling Newsnight that Brexit has failed, Nigel Farage made an announcement. Or rather, he made an announcement that he would be making an announcement.

Naturally, there was a great deal of speculation – as well as other reactions.

You have decided to call Crumpets "English Muffins"??? — Gene Douglass (@efdouglass) June 4, 2023

It's nothing big. He's just discovered Velcro shoes in a shop. He gets exited over the smallest things…😂 https://t.co/c1uMokGFtB — Jesus H (Parody) Christ 😷 (@officialHJesus) June 4, 2023

This is 2023, so it can't possibly be something good. https://t.co/1ATpurKHKT — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) June 4, 2023

it's either wishing Hugh Janus a happy birthday again, taking a seat on the board of Mike Graham's concrete-growing business, getting engaged to Ann Widdecombe or taking the manager's job at Spurs https://t.co/fSnJQaXiUt — The Dorries Trophy (@NadBadDangerous) June 4, 2023

Is Nigel Farage going to announce he is going to leave the country after Brexit has, in fact, failed? pic.twitter.com/BRFbLwMpwZ — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) June 4, 2023

You’re presenting the new series of Wish You Were Here, with the first episode covering self-catering breaks on The Sun? — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) June 4, 2023

Are you announcing that you’ve finally learned how to wipe your own arsehole? — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 4, 2023

When it dropped, the announcement truly was for superfans only –

It wasn’t exactly the shock of the century.

Farage's big announcement was, and I know you'll be shocked to hear this, another way to grift money from racist idiots pic.twitter.com/D5mVvuZR4d — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) June 4, 2023

And for £6 you won't get any of these things. https://t.co/ChA0yOsjge — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) June 4, 2023

So many things £5 can buy.. this must be our least favourite. https://t.co/C44LhTQOWQ — North West Bylines (@NWBylines) June 4, 2023

I'm announcing a new thing! £500 a month and you get to buy me a pint once a month* *Only open to right wing nut jobs, anti vaxxers etc, minimum period 12 months. https://t.co/WC2YWVPKB5 — Cllr Adrian Chapmanlaw 🔶 (@adechapmanlaw) June 4, 2023

Is that the sound of a barrel I hear being scraped, @Nigel_Farage ? https://t.co/Utou3PIbVI — Marsh4LL (@Marsh4LL1) June 4, 2023

The gin didn’t quite clear the mortgage then — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) June 4, 2023

I will pay you £10 per month to live in a cupboard — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 4, 2023

In case you were wondering what behind-the-scenes content might be on the table, we’re sad to say it wouldn’t be this.

As @Nigel_Farage launches his latest grift at £5 a month, I wonder what content the great lobotomised will be getting. Here he is doing a Cameo tribute to RAB C Nesbitt. #Grifter pic.twitter.com/K40Iso3s1S — Hugh Janus 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@Hugh_Janus888) June 4, 2023

Image Screengrab