Australian TV presenters laughing at the UK’s new trade deal is the only review you need

“The day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want.”

Michael Gove

“There will be no downside to Brexit at all – and considerable upside.”

David Davis

Like the promise of £350 million a week for the NHS, those statements were clearly a steaming pile of BS – probably from hormone-injected cattle.

The truth is that while some post-Brexit rollover deals have been rubber stamped, it has taken until now, nearly three and a half years after Brexit, to complete a trade deal from scratch – and it’s dreadful.

This is damning ! Anyone thinking 🇬🇧 and Johnson didn't sell out to 🇦🇺 should watch these Australian TV presenters laughing out loud about it 👇 "Name 1 good export from the UK !"

"It's hard. Black pudding ? Spice Girl CDs ? It's more about what we can now sell to them" pic.twitter.com/WjUUGDSGKt — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 2, 2023

It will come as a surprise to nobody to discover that the grubby fingerprints of one Boris Johnson are all over the deal.

How Boris Johnson sold out Britain’s farmers over dinner with the Australian PM https://t.co/7tiJdS8O7E — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 2, 2023

Most people agreed that the Australian mockery was, unfortunately, deserved – and that Boris Johnson should be given the credit he so richly deserved.

1.

At least the Australians are having a good laugh about it… pic.twitter.com/etCE7KOA2n — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 2, 2023

2.

Trade deals are difficult, delicate, protracted and hard Then enter Boris Johnson, who caves into every Australian demand by writing away all British farming protections on a slip of paper, on a whim, over a dinner Undoing months of work in an instanthttps://t.co/9KBjkj3CQq — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) June 3, 2023

3.

This Australian FTA discourse is hilarious. The UK had a negotiating strategy. Boris Johnson, eager to get a deal, oblivious to details, and not caring about anything, blew it up in a way that by chance happened to align with what libertarians like. He's a hack, not Hayek. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) June 2, 2023

4.

5.

just Aussie TV laughing at Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss's rubbish Brexit trade deal 🫠 "name one good British export? Black pudding? Spice Girls CDs? But it's a good thing for us, it's about what we sell to them"pic.twitter.com/4hplWNt2QZ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 2, 2023

6.

“Your boss has already conceded the whole kingdom,” Dan Tehan, Australia’s chief negotiator, told Truss gleefully. Such an absurd giveaway would NEVER have happened if we done a deal with Australia properly, as part of a large European block.

https://t.co/h7pxQGD3ve — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 2, 2023

7.

I mean I don't blame Australia – they were handed a golden opportunity and they seized it with both hands.https://t.co/bOx6eljr9t — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 2, 2023

8.

Look out: British Farmers.

You just got mugged. https://t.co/HqJw6YmUQ1 — Dr Sam🐟❤🌈😷 (@CounsellingSam) June 2, 2023

9.

Australia TV laughing away at Britain and #Brexit trade deal sell out. 🇬🇧 always had full access to Australian market, this deal opens up British market to Australian meat which is reared in monstrous feedlots with chemicals and hormones banned here. pic.twitter.com/TObtTWYvO1 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) June 2, 2023

Back in 2017, Alistair Campbell predicted that the UK would become a laughing stock. We’re sure he’d love to have been wrong.

"Is your first step of a Global Britain to come out of the biggest market in the world? How does that make any sense?" Throwback to when @campbellclaret called out Nigel Farage in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Qjg8WBkVcQ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 4, 2023

The other party involved in the deal – New Zealand – was no less bemused by the UK’s act of financial self-harm.

New Zealand television is completely mystified by the amazing #Brexit trade deal Liz Truss keeps boasting about. They can’t understand why she would want to make British farmers poorer and theirs richer. Even the winning side can’t fathom it. 🤷🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/sNiOoNl2gu — Brendan May (@bmay) July 22, 2022

When the Brexit campaigners promised sunlit uplands, they forgot to mention that they’d be in the other hemisphere.

