Let sleeping dogs lie or face sandy vengeance
Someone named u/Classic_Oven12 has re-shared this classic clip of instant karma via dog.
To remove a dog by kicking…
by u/Classic_Oven12 in therewasanattempt
Since so many Redditors hadn’t seen it before, we thought we’d give it another run-out, too. Especially after we spotted these replies.
He’s building a sandcasshole.
bumjiggy
Damn, the dog had to show her how it’s done properly.
PsychologicalBooks819
Learning valuable life lessons.
CatsMustDie
The punishment fits the crime.
foreverdonefor
That’s what you get when you mess with an earth bender
GimliSonOfGloin
Smart dog… good boy!
Aggressive_Wasabi_38
Dog 1 – Human 0.
AII for nothing
I feel like they worked it out in their own way.
Throwaway64
I think the parent is saying “f**k around… find out” as they are shooting.
CoupwalObiWan
My dog would just kick her back.
This dog got hilariously creative.
Dfu4ever
Grentis noticed something about the girl.
Slowest getaway ever.
