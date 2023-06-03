Before you complain about people speaking other languages – learn your own

Weird World

Back in 2019, this image went wildly viral.

Confused. Who’s forcing him to learn any languages? It’s amazing how many white Americans are so triggered by literally just having to HEAR languages they don’t know. pic.twitter.com/xAn7uCHHCx — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) June 24, 2019

The patch accidentally said far more than it meant to, and tweeters picked up on it.

* ACCOMMODATE * ILLEGALS How about you try to learn one language first, then maybe you can protest.#magats https://t.co/UmqceorSph — ✨ (@EllePole22) July 13, 2019

Translation, I am completely incapable of learning anything…. — DelightfulDiva (@Kalaax008) June 24, 2019

Get his email address and everyone send him invites to join duolingo — Daily Racist (@ShihabSJoi) June 24, 2019

There’s no shame in struggling with spelling, but if you’re coming for people because they can speak other languages – you really need to get your own house in order first.

A Redditor called u/NormalFinding46746 shared the image again, this time on r/Facepalm, naming the post ‘He didn’t even get his own language correct’.

It picked up 18,000 upvotes in less than a day, as well as comments like these –

Someone make him learn English.

wonkyblood

Me fail English? That’s unpossible.

bowling4burgers

A lot of “illigils” have taken English language courses. Maybe they can help him.

Caftancatfan

This embroidery should be illigal.

Solid-Hunter-4188

He speaks bigot.

Extreme-confection-4

I’m embarrassed I only speak one language. My wife speaks 3 (Polish, French, English), and my kids are already bilingual (Polish, English).

Jasper333333

They just love their self righteous indignation, doesn’t matter if it’s never happened. Maybe he called the bank and the recording said to press one for English. That really sets the small minds off.

ststeveg

That’s a lot of words to say “I’m too dumb and lazy to learn new things.”

The84thWolf

baronmerc had another piece of information for the patch wearer.

Last time I checked the US has no official language so does that mean every language is foreign.



While Aromatic-brother suspected the bigot had been stitched up.

I like to think the person who made that patch knew what he was doing.



