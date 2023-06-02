Liam Gallagher had the last and funniest word on brother Noel’s Joy Division cover

Entertainment

Noel Gallagher has been promoting his new High Flying Birds album, Council Skies, and as part of that, he got the chance to perform with the BBC Concert Orchestra for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room.

For one of the songs, he chose to cover an almost sacred classic, Love Will Tear Us Apart by fellow Greater Manchester icons, Joy Division. Here’s a clip from that cover.

Noel Gallagher performing 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' by Joy Division. Listen on BBC Sounds 🎧 pic.twitter.com/McUa8x389a — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 1, 2023

It’s fair to say that resentment was riding high.

Fair play to Noel Gallagher, Joy Division performed in the style of an early 2000s indie band that had one song used in an advert and then were never heard of again is a brave choice. https://t.co/6H9qFti4bR — Paul Cornish (@PaulGCornish) June 1, 2023

Your dad's handling the divorce well https://t.co/4P3Bo6DLqo — Padderz (@paadzzzy1980) June 1, 2023

I'm going to be crying out in my sleep after hearing that. — Michael McBride (@Michael97557226) June 1, 2023

There are some classics should be left alone and covered by no one.

This is no better than an early X Factor audition. https://t.co/4LL05L7FKs — @Sea_and_Sand0 (@SeaandSand0) June 1, 2023

The worst voice in music. https://t.co/MhN4bFu5Nd — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL 🥇 (@ItsJohnRain) June 1, 2023

I fucking knew I'd hate this 🤣 https://t.co/44eMq99dbv — Todd Cantwell's Hairband 💙 (@heyuupinthesky) June 1, 2023

Chris Taylor had this brutal assessment.

On the plus side, at least it meant he wasn't singing one of his new songs. https://t.co/5KhTDpJJ9b — Chris Taylor (@christotaylo) June 1, 2023

But it was nowhere near as brutal as the reaction of Noel’s own brother and former Oasis bandmate, Liam.

You can watch the full version of High Flying Birds’ cover of Love Will Tear Us Apart here, or you could just watch this.

