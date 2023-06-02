Entertainment

Liam Gallagher had the last and funniest word on brother Noel’s Joy Division cover

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2023

Noel Gallagher has been promoting his new High Flying Birds album, Council Skies, and as part of that, he got the chance to perform with the BBC Concert Orchestra for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room.

For one of the songs, he chose to cover an almost sacred classic, Love Will Tear Us Apart by fellow Greater Manchester icons, Joy Division. Here’s a clip from that cover.

It’s fair to say that resentment was riding high.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Chris Taylor had this brutal assessment.

But it was nowhere near as brutal as the reaction of Noel’s own brother and former Oasis bandmate, Liam.

You can watch the full version of High Flying Birds’ cover of Love Will Tear Us Apart here, or you could just watch this.

