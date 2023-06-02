25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to our weekly stroll through the funny things that caught our eye on Twitter. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did – and, perhaps, find someone new to follow.
1.
me having never sewn anything in my life watching sewing bee: don’t use satin you clown it’s gonna bunch
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 27, 2023
2.
“Hello, I’d like an apologetic rabbit and a cringing guinea pig, please pic.twitter.com/nJm5TtGnfh
— David KC (@DavidMuttering) May 28, 2023
3.
My salad smells weird.
But that could be because it’s not Maltesers.
— Dame Bibi Lynch (@BibiLynch) May 29, 2023
4.
Ducks probably think platypuses are duck werewolves.
— Drew (some assembly required) (@dmc1138) May 28, 2023
5.
I'm pretty sure my mom didn't think much of us. For breakfast, we got Ordinary K.
— Charlie Alzamora (@chalzamora) May 30, 2023
6.
A few sunny days and those secret identities go right out the window. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/ThrGKG8XYh
— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) May 29, 2023
7.
Unai Emery looks like his prices on tyres and brake pads simply won't be beaten in the Guildford area. pic.twitter.com/bLofJc2Mwt
— John Smith (@verypopularname) May 29, 2023
8.
Growing up I didn’t think the expensive addiction that would ruin me would be Heinz ketchup but here we are
— Greg One Leg (@Greg_1_Leg) May 27, 2023
9.
3 bank holidays this May, but no more until the end of August. Don’t introduce me to a vibe you can’t maintain
— Kome (@KahunaKome) May 30, 2023
10.
“We need a new deck.”
“Why?”
“Take a guess.”
“Charlie ate all the threes again?”
“Charlie ate all the threes again.” pic.twitter.com/nUw62BwaMb
— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 30, 2023
11.
Well, that’s the last time I try to domesticate three chipmunks and help them form a rock band…
Nurse: Sir, when is the last time you had a rabies shot?
— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) May 28, 2023
12.
Today me is so mad at yesterday me for making plans tonight as if I forgot I was going to be an entire day older
— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) May 27, 2023