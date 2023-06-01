Peter Andre’s new GB News job got the reactions it deserved – 17 favourites

Celebrity

Hot on the heels of his I’m a Celebrity appearance in 2004 and his smash hit Mysterious Girl in 1997, Peter Andre has boosted his relevancy by opting to become a presenter on GB News.

I will be hosting the GB news Breakfast show tomorrow morning with @elliecostelloTV for my first ever time.

Join us bright and early. 6-9:30 am @GBNEWS

Watch on tv, radio and https://t.co/PV1GvI4BCq Channel 512 on sky

Channel 236 on freeview pic.twitter.com/jGaaYSP4CV — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) May 30, 2023

He was straight in with his area of expertise – something overhyped, of little use to most Brits, and partly Australian.

Peter Andre discussing post-brexit trade deals has to be the most bewildering 2023 tv news moment yet. pic.twitter.com/5sBamxQlo5 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 31, 2023

Tweeters took Andre’s new job every bit as seriously as it deserved.

1.

You have to wonder, in the heady days of Mysterious Girl, whether Peter Andre imagined himself 27 years later interviewing shadow cabinet ministers about whether the government should turn over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages to a public inquiry pic.twitter.com/VWivE52sBq — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) May 31, 2023

2.

That mean @davidschneider should have allowed Monkey Tennis! Now we have Peter Andre offering political commentary on UK breakfast TV! https://t.co/4aeFLc9h2w pic.twitter.com/6gjXzI7gtS — Will Black 🍓 (@WillBlackWriter) May 31, 2023

3.

Peter Andre's Career Timeline:

1995-2000: Musclebound 10 hit wonder.

2005-2009: Married to Katie Price.

2015: Sells own brand Greek sauce exclusively in Iceland.

2023: Right wing news anchor. pic.twitter.com/q0ah0EWby8 — Paul Crust (@ghosteggs) May 31, 2023

4.

Not Peter Andre’s agent’s best work… https://t.co/MAJtAGHhnK — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 30, 2023

5.

Peter Andre's "Whole New World" duet with Katie Price now relegated to the second most embarrassing act in his career https://t.co/kfyVgl48na — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 30, 2023

6.

"Coming up next we have Dane Bowers in Westminster where he will be having a game of slaps with a Just Stop Oil protester" pic.twitter.com/DjRMZr2fKk — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 31, 2023

7.

28 years ago Peter Andre did an in store appearance at the record shop I worked in and I took an instant dislike to him. Today I feel vindicated. — Kelly Welles (@kelly_welles) May 31, 2023

8.

Now that Peter Andre is covering the breakfast slot on GBNews I wonder if perhaps Chaka Demus & Pliers could do the drive time slot and maybe Kajagoogoo covers the late edition news? I mean, if they want to be a credible station. — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) May 31, 2023

9.