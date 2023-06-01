Truly gross proof that you should never leave your glass unattended – especially near foxes
Over on Instagram, Vic Del Coso Oviedo – @leonbaila – has shared a clip named ‘ONE FOX ONE CUP’ with the added comment ‘Brit foxes so prim and proper’.
Warning – if you have a very sensitive stomach, this might not be the clip for you.
Firstly – good aim. Secondly – why? Just why?
Instagram users weighed in on the gross but undeniably funny spectacle.
“You will NOT believe what happened at the wine tasting”
mino_makes
How in the world does a wild animal know how to crap in a container? I can barely get mine to crap outside consistency.
Sharonsharealike79
I’m showing this to my dog. If a fox can use a cup, you can use the toilet.
darrelcurry
Never in my life, did I think I’d see a fox dropping a deuce in someone’s drink at a party! 🤣
mommytiller
He said the beer is shit
martin.gooding.58
Howling 😂😂
lliy1900
That’s for not inviting me to the party.
elate_demos
Hes a real ale kind of guy
Innerbeautytherapies
sandynorris57 left this advice.
Never ever leave your drink unattended 🤣🤣🤣
We’re guessing the fox went off to do this.
@j23burnham UK wildlife is top tier #fyp #foryou #uk #fox #wildlife #garden ♬ Goodnight Sweet Possums – From "Ice Age The Meltdown" – John Powell
Source Vic Del Coso Oviedo Image Screengrab