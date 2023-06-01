AITA for laughing when my boyfriend got pinged in the nuts by a mattress spring?

Life

Reddit’s r/AmITheAsshole forum is very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of deal. This is how it defines itself –

‘A catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us, and a place to finally find out if you were wrong in an argument that’s been bothering you.’

Someone named u/Pitiful_Finish6110 asked the forum to decide on their asshole status with this post –

AITA for laughing at my boyfriend during an “I fucking told you so” moment?

They explained –

‘My boyfriend has a good job and has no problem spending money on stuff that matters to him. Other stuff? Not so much. I have my own place and we alternate where we spend the night when we see each other. He has a shitty mattress. It has one spring that has snapped me in the back of the legs a few times. I told him he needed to replace it because it was busted. He kept saying that he would but he never did. I was in the shower yesterday and I heard him scream. I rinsed off and went to see if he was okay. The spring caught him in the nuts. I couldn’t help it. I giggled. It was sort of funny. He thinks I’m an asshole for laughing at his “suffering”. I told him that he didn’t care that much when it was my legs getting it. AITA? To sum up – My boyfriend’s mattress got him in the testicles. I had warned him about it a dozen times. I might be the asshole because I laughed at him on the ground.’

The boyfriend got as much sympathy from Reddit users as he had in real life. This was their verdict –

I just can’t even imagine being upset with my girlfriend in this scenario. We’d both be laughing about it until the morning.

Vinsomm

NTA. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Twigz8771

If that was me and my SO didn’t laugh? I’d be seriously considering if she was for me.

Br0wn0ni0n

I laughed out loud just reading it. Of course it’s not nice to laugh at the suffering of people we love, but nut shots have been comedy since forever

Hope-Youll-Join-Us

NTA. Like honestly, it would be hard not to laugh at that situation. Though I do hope you at least got him a bag of frozen vegetables for his nuts.

Calliatom

NTA if he can’t take you seriously when you said it snapped you, then I don’t see why you should take him seriously when it snaps him.

ISwearIUsedToBeSmart

NTA. He probably should have listened to you. It was kind of a shitty thing to laugh at him but he ignored when you were getting it from the mattress.

Timely-Ask-1327

NTA he had that coming! Maybe now he will replace the mattress

RoyalRose-85

NTA- in my family when you did something wrong and got hurt or didn’t do something you were supposed to and got hurt, that was the naughty fairy.

GardenGoodToGrow

Well… That’s one way to find out.. only I’m worried about going to bed tonight now.. thanks.. lol..

Ok-Ad-7247

NTA He made his crappy bed – he gets to painfully lay in it…

oonlyyzuul

CJsopinion thought the boyfriend had got off lightly – although, possibly not in the nut area.

You giggled at him????? Wow. I would have fallen on the floor and peed myself from laughing. I admire your restraint. NTA.

While it looks like almost everyone voted NTA – Not The Asshole – there’s no update on whether he is planning to buy a new mattress, so perhaps he was the asshole all along.

READ MORE

‘AITA for having a dry wedding and serving only water for drinks?’

Source r/AmITheAsshole Image congerdesign on Pixabay