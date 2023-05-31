News

Robotic Rishi Needs More Media Training – Episode 1,376

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 31st, 2023

Rishi Sunak might want to talk about how the country didn’t go into recession, or the mythical 40 new hospitals he claims are on the way, but the topic of the minute is why the Cabinet Office won’t hand over Boris Johnson‘s unredacted WhatsApp messages and diary to the Covid Inquiry.

Reading between the lines, we believe the Government wishes to learn the lessons of Covid and may have handed over tens of thousands of documents in the spirit of candour and transparency. We can’t be sure, though. Perhaps if he’d said it just once more …

You’d think he’d be better at answering questions by now, then he’d avoid being thoroughly panned – like this.

From the horse’s mouth – sort of.

Source Best of Britain Image Screengrab