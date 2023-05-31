HBO Max is making it hilariously difficult to prove you’re not a robot
If you’ve ever fallen foul of a set of boxes that may or may not contain a traffic light, have some sympathy for TikTok user Gavin, who had to prove he wasn’t a robot to get into his HBO Max account – and they did not make it easy.
@gavinj1998 @HBO ♬ original sound – Gavin
The irony is that you’d need AI to work out what’s going on with those tests.
The TikTok has had almost three million views in four days and has just under 6,000 comments – including these.
Those are the most chaotic sounds they could’ve chosen 😭😭😭.
nilo
Captcha is hard enough why would they design it like this? 😭
Inconspicuous Chicken
Those sounds are STARTLING.
SparkleMullet
They really think people watch HBO Max that bad.
Bulancez
I feel like this is the test that robots would take to prove they’re robots.
Ashley Shahbazi
ChatGPT can solve 100% of these before I can.
Carriage
After all that “sorry, there’s no account associated to this email”. 😂
FORFEgaming
Seems like they just rolled the dice on this one.
Dre
I would never be able to log into my account again
Inexcesss
I’m going to start a streaming service that makes you solve a Rubik’s cube each time you login.
DamienClassen208
AscendedRunner could be onto something.
There’s a SoundCloud rapper out there somewhere getting beat ideas from this
Source @gavinj1998 Image Screengrab