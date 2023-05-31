News

The Covid Inquiry-Cabinet Office deadlock over Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and diary holds fast – 18 best Twitter takes

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 31st, 2023

The Cabinet Office and the official inquiry into the Government’s handling of the Covid crisis, led by retired senior judge Baroness Hallett, are locked in a battle of wills over the diary and WhatsApp messages of Boris Johnson.

The Cabinet Office insists the Inquiry already has all the relevant material, and may take legal steps to withhold them. Lady Hallett, on the other hand, has responded with “Let me be the judge of that.” Maybe not those exact words.

Cabinet Office officials then claimed that they don’t actually have all the requested material.

Tuesday’s 4 pm deadline for handing over the material has been extended to Thursday, but it’s anybody’s guess whether it can be resolved by then.

Tweeters have been reacting to, speculating on and, of course, joking about the situation. Here’s what they’ve been saying.

