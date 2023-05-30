17 funniest reactions to the news of Scorsese’s upcoming film about Jesus

Entertainment

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese isn’t afraid to let his characters unleash their violent side, with Goodfellas, Taxi Driver and, of course, Raging Bull springing instantly to mind.

Neither is he afraid to state his mind, such as his 2019 comment that Marvel isn’t cinema and he can’t watch superhero films.

It’s unlikely that violence or Loki came up in conversation when Scorsese met Pope Francis, but this did –

Martin Scorsese has met with the Pope and announced that he will make a film about Jesus. (Source: https://t.co/N9a8njfRZ8) pic.twitter.com/Cx61o6sKrs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2023

It won’t be the director’s first dip into religious themes, nor his first film about Jesus.

1988’s The Last Temptation of Christ didn’t go down at all well with the Catholic Church, which described it as “morally offensive”, while the actions of some more excitable followers included boycotts, pickets and, in one case, arson.

News of the film was something of a gift to tweeters, who came up with gems like these –

It will be called Godfella x https://t.co/KZ8uiLCkVS — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) May 29, 2023

Opens with a 10 minute tracking shot of walking on water. https://t.co/aKk9gjf64Q — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) May 29, 2023

So ready for the Bible Cinematic Universe! https://t.co/OQuRwz9lCC — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) May 29, 2023

Jesus: as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be the saviour of humanity [Gimme Shelter plays as a youthful Christ is illegally performing miracles in a shop] shopkeeper: ayyy you freakin punk, stop multiplyin my loaves Joe Pesci: fuck you, you bread fuck https://t.co/EkfaIKxJTQ — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) May 29, 2023

Sources are saying that Scorcese will keep Jesus's Jewish heritage, but reimagine the character as a 36-year old freelance writer living in Brooklyn https://t.co/AJdF6eIPnR — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) May 29, 2023

The Pope is going into film making? Will he shout at the the end of filming “That’s in the VatiCAN”? Hopefully he won’t change his name to Rome Man Polanski. https://t.co/7ZrUsdXL53 — Flups (@TheRealFlups) May 29, 2023

The Second Last Temptation of Christ: Christ on a Bike https://t.co/h4AMDeTY7o — Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) May 29, 2023

