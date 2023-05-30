Entertainment

17 funniest reactions to the news of Scorsese’s upcoming film about Jesus

Poke Staff. Updated May 30th, 2023

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese isn’t afraid to let his characters unleash their violent side, with Goodfellas, Taxi Driver and, of course, Raging Bull springing instantly to mind.

Neither is he afraid to state his mind, such as his 2019 comment that Marvel isn’t cinema and he can’t watch superhero films.

It’s unlikely that violence or Loki came up in conversation when Scorsese met Pope Francis, but this did –

It won’t be the director’s first dip into religious themes, nor his first film about Jesus.

1988’s The Last Temptation of Christ didn’t go down at all well with the Catholic Church, which described it as “morally offensive”, while the actions of some more excitable followers included boycotts, pickets and, in one case, arson.

via Gfycat

News of the film was something of a gift to tweeters, who came up with gems like these –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2