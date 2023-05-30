12 times Noel Edmonds was giving off strong horror film vibes

Entertainment

There are some who might say that everything Noel Edmonds has ever made for TV has been horrific.

Now, we’re not that uncharitable to the man who was Mr Saturday Night when we were young(er), but seeing this thread by script editor and Twitter treasure, Sarah Dempster has given us pause for thought.

We can’t swear we wouldn’t watch these horrors remade with the bearded one. What do you think?

1.

Noel Edmonds: a thread of horror. Carrie (Dir: Brian De Palma, 1976) pic.twitter.com/parnuVQHrq — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 27, 2023

2.

The Blair Witch Project (Dir: Eduardo Sanchez & Daniel Myrick, 1999) pic.twitter.com/L6XCHuY3As — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 27, 2023

3.

4.

The Lighthouse (Dir: Robert Eggers, 2019) pic.twitter.com/5GyPpPZOf6 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 27, 2023

5.

Pan’s Labyrinth (Dir: Guillermo del Toro, 2006) pic.twitter.com/yEHcAmC0km — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 27, 2023

6.

7.

The Howling (Dir: Joe Dante, 1981) pic.twitter.com/wxqnTlE7pc — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 27, 2023

8.

Dressed to Kill (Dir: Brian De Palma, 1980) pic.twitter.com/bOJJYuoqgZ — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 27, 2023

9.

The Blob (Dir: Charles Russell, 1988) pic.twitter.com/xo8cs86uDX — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 27, 2023

10.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (Dir: Charles E Sellier Jr, 1984) pic.twitter.com/18EncDVEho — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 28, 2023

11.

The Menu (Dir: Mark Mylod, 2022) pic.twitter.com/e6rXNmED8N — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 28, 2023

12.

Wolf Creek (Dir: Greg McLean, 2005) pic.twitter.com/mLbLvVJ0SK — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 28, 2023

As a post-credits bonus, here’s another Noel Edmonds observation.

why does noel edmonds always look as if he’s in the middle of coordinating a mainland terrorist atrocity pic.twitter.com/cht5TE1A4Z — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 9, 2023

Source Sarah Dempster Image Screengrab, Screengrab