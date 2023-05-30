Entertainment

12 times Noel Edmonds was giving off strong horror film vibes

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2023

There are some who might say that everything Noel Edmonds has ever made for TV has been horrific.

Now, we’re not that uncharitable to the man who was Mr Saturday Night when we were young(er), but seeing this thread by script editor and Twitter treasure, Sarah Dempster has given us pause for thought.

We can’t swear we wouldn’t watch these horrors remade with the bearded one. What do you think?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

As a post-credits bonus, here’s another Noel Edmonds observation.

Follow Sarah for all of her high-quality content.

Source Sarah Dempster Image Screengrab, Screengrab