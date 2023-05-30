Michael Spicer’s comedy edit made that Jake Humphrey advice video unmissable
Back in 2019, BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey shared some life advice on his Instagram account, which recently went viral again because of this tweet by Si Lloyd.
I often wonder how many people binned off their wives on the strength of this pic.twitter.com/t8b2yKBAuo
— Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) May 23, 2023
It’s safe to say that there wasn’t a rush to adopt his philosophy.
When you see a receptionist who is nicer than your wife pic.twitter.com/n0qkZoBZUT
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) May 24, 2023
“Babe, sit down, we need to talk”
“What? What is it?”
“It’s over. I can’t do this anymore.”
“But….why?”
“I just listened to Jake Humphrey’s podcast and believe I am now destined to be an Olympic athlete” pic.twitter.com/KwjQF9V15v
— Scott (@AccountNo100) May 23, 2023
Some great advice here. I especially like ‘break up with your wife & fail’. pic.twitter.com/8PIJ4xQw0g
— Tommy Heffernan’s Poodle (@GuyN72) May 25, 2023
Fortunately, though perhaps not for Jake Humphrey, the clip caught the eye of comedian and actor Michael Spicer, who made it even funnier with his next-level edit.
“I want to do my job without being bothered by someone who sounds like a leisure centre manager with a few pints in him.”
He shared the sketch on Twitter, where it got these appreciative responses.
Who knew "Big Shirt" was such a good insult? https://t.co/Ee02orrWf6
— Just Wee Stories (@_justweestories) May 27, 2023
Hahahaha. 'Inspirational' podcasters need to be stopped – and I think this is the best way to do it. https://t.co/PehsIfARQ8
— jon d (@J0NDUNN) May 27, 2023
How to deal with spouters of fridge magnet platitudes in less than two minutes. Courtesy of the brilliant @MrMichaelSpicer https://t.co/UcNUiNsdq7
— Debbie Standaloft (@DebbieStandalof) May 26, 2023
Literally have tears of laughter running down my face 😂
— Laura Aldrich 💙 (@laldrich84) May 26, 2023
I usually just say to a plumber/heating engineer " I'll leave you to it." The years I've wasted not being a life coach for them . Sad.
— James Curran (@jaiceescribbler) May 26, 2023
This is surely the best testament to the quality of Michael’s sketch.
Just missed my 2nd flight of the day home to see my family, which I was counting down the minutes to. I’m throughly pissed off and miserable and you just made me laugh out loud at Heathrow airport. I needed that. Michael sincerely thank you.
— Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) May 26, 2023
