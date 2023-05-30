Entertainment

Michael Spicer’s comedy edit made that Jake Humphrey advice video unmissable

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2023

Back in 2019, BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey shared some life advice on his Instagram account, which recently went viral again because of this tweet by Si Lloyd.

It’s safe to say that there wasn’t a rush to adopt his philosophy.

Fortunately, though perhaps not for Jake Humphrey, the clip caught the eye of comedian and actor Michael Spicer, who made it even funnier with his next-level edit.

“I want to do my job without being bothered by someone who sounds like a leisure centre manager with a few pints in him.”

He shared the sketch on Twitter, where it got these appreciative responses.

This is surely the best testament to the quality of Michael’s sketch.

