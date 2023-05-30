Politics

The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump reacting to crying babies speaks volumes

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 30th, 2023

Despite facing charges of falsifying business accounts to cover up an affair, criminally mishandling classified documents, fraudulently overvaluing his assets and interfering with the election in Georgia, Donald Trump is going full steam ahead with his efforts to get back into the White House.

Presumably, there are a few classified documents he forgot to take and wants to complete the set.

However, according to most polls, President Joe Biden is currently quite an obstacle to those plans.

At a White House reception for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, who won the NCAA Men’s National Championship, the President’s welcome address was interrupted by a very young member of the audience.

Watch what happened.

One person pondered on how the 45th President might have handled the situation.

By chance, a very similar thing had happened to Donald Trump during one of his speeches – and his reaction was quite different.

The distinction was even more obvious side by side.

Here’s what people had to say about Biden’s baby talk – and the contrast between the two potential next presidents.

John Cole predicted some right-wing spin.

