The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump reacting to crying babies speaks volumes

Despite facing charges of falsifying business accounts to cover up an affair, criminally mishandling classified documents, fraudulently overvaluing his assets and interfering with the election in Georgia, Donald Trump is going full steam ahead with his efforts to get back into the White House.

Presumably, there are a few classified documents he forgot to take and wants to complete the set.

However, according to most polls, President Joe Biden is currently quite an obstacle to those plans.

At a White House reception for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, who won the NCAA Men’s National Championship, the President’s welcome address was interrupted by a very young member of the audience.

Watch what happened.

Biden: That’s ok, she’s allowed to do anything you want. Kids rule in my house pic.twitter.com/DMrtssznvn — Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2023

One person pondered on how the 45th President might have handled the situation.

I bet they had to keep kids out of Trump's events for fear of exactly this situation. https://t.co/DtvMi2vIBY — The Furious Hatter (@MFishbowl) May 26, 2023

By chance, a very similar thing had happened to Donald Trump during one of his speeches – and his reaction was quite different.

Instant comparison: TRUMP: "Get that baby out of here." Character matters. https://t.co/QnzxBMUMJp pic.twitter.com/RcdvpAreAy — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 26, 2023

The distinction was even more obvious side by side.

What a contrast pic.twitter.com/rGbvlk706f — Parker Butler (@parkerpbutler) May 27, 2023

Here’s what people had to say about Biden’s baby talk – and the contrast between the two potential next presidents.

1.

Even if you don’t agree with his politics, you can’t deny he’s a genuine, caring and compassionate guy. — (@ChidiNwatu) May 26, 2023

2.

The difference really couldn't be clearer.pic.twitter.com/P6NL6FFNgt — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 27, 2023

3.

Trump hates babies, Biden loves them https://t.co/NFncgNcbSq — Diane Bernaerts (@DianeBernaerts) May 26, 2023

4.

Trump isn't liked by children or by dogs and everyone else who doesn't like corruption, indecency, and dictatorship. — Nathan (@Gig4Nathan) May 26, 2023

5.

low key adorable pic.twitter.com/SP4HPmMVu7 — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) May 26, 2023

6.

Trump could never have this moment. DeSantis could never have this moment. They don’t understand human decency. pic.twitter.com/mwSypRp7Bk — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 26, 2023

7.

Biden is undeniably very charming here. top-tier grandpa status pic.twitter.com/SjalhXAcbh — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) May 27, 2023

8.

the wholesome content i didn’t know i needed this morning #Biden2024 fr fr — pia (@_piacortez) May 27, 2023

9.

I’m telling you, anyone who doesn’t like kids or dogs should never get anywhere the White House. — Kimi Mischke (@KimiMischke) May 27, 2023

10.

Joe Biden's strength as a candidate is that he's clearly a normal guy with human empathy https://t.co/vzhpeQkAa1 — Neoliberal 🌐🇺🇦 (@ne0liberal) May 27, 2023

11.

Trump as you can see is a self centered narcissistic prick! By contrast President Biden is kind, understanding, and empathetic to the difficulties of being a little person! 🤙🏽😎🏝🪖🇺🇸🦅 https://t.co/7uTdAPID6L — Brent Hill (@Bmh1winHill) May 27, 2023

John Cole predicted some right-wing spin.

Glenn Greenwald on his next podcast or whatever grift- "Watch this shocking clip of senile Biden descending into Baby Talk while neoliberal corporate shill FBI LOVING neocon DEMS laugh!" https://t.co/6SzZxVUS7e — John Cole (@Johngcole) May 27, 2023

