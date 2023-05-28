‘Who’s the most annoying protagonist in a tv series or movie?’ – 21 fictional irritants

Entertainment

We’re grateful to u/GiladOf for asking –

Who’s the most annoying protagonist in a tv series or movie?

Without their question, we wouldn’t have learnt that many of our petty grievances with fictional characters are actually widely shared. It’s quite frankly a relief.

They’re hidden among these responses. How many do you agree with?

1.

Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. She was so unbearable with the way she used her friends and cheated on her boyfriends. She was so obsessed with Mr. Big, who was not into her unless she was unavailable. And poor Aiden. It was so nice when he finally permanently left.

Gala33

2.

Piper from Orange is the New Black. I watched 2 seasons and couldn’t watch more because she was so insufferable.

Low_departure_5838

3.

The kid from the Eragon movie is so annoying it’s funny. You actually want him to lose.

Vegan_Harvest

4.



Fessir

5.

Dora The Explorer. SHE’S ALWAYS YELLING FOR SOME REASON.

captainmagictrousers

6.

Jerry from Tom and Jerry.

SuvenPan

7.

Raymond. No, I don’t love Raymond. AFAIK, nobody loves Raymond.

bentnotbroken96

8.

The wife in Jurassic Park III.

PhysicsIll3842

9.



SumonaFlorence

10.

Hear me out. For me it’s Lucifer from Lucifer. I found the show unbearable and quit just at the beginning of season 2.

ancient_of_days

11.