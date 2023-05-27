17 things that will probably make you say “Nope”
The r/nope forum on Reddit describes itself as ‘Things that make you say “nope”‘, which is both the least effort anyone has put into writing a forum description – and strangely sufficient.
It’s definitely a big fat nope from us to these examples. See what you think.
1. Forbidden fire escape
2. So long, Japan. It was nice knowing you
3. The Rosette Nebula knows your thoughts
4. Discarded hair portrait, anyone?
5. That’s not a bat box
6. Toad in the HOLY SH…
7. Bear with me
8. One drop of sea water
9. Just take the train
10. What type of a bulb is that?
11. Stone the crows
12. No ropes, no parachute, no chance
13. Just your bog standard lightning strike
14. Pairs well with peep-toe slingbacks
15. Your tan’s a bit streaky
16. Or not
17. Imagine sitting here, waiting for root canal work
BONUS
Dam drain located in Águas Vermelhas, Brazil.
by u/Henmagal in nope
