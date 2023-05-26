Videos

Speed awareness videos really shouldn’t be as entertaining as this

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2023

Don’t speed. Just don’t. Got it?

We only say that because this speed awareness video is far more entertaining than it should be.

It’s gone viral because, well, have a watch for yourself. And when we say watch to the end, we really do mean it.

@oldtenderman Well that escalated quickily😂 #beamng #beamngdrive #gaming #fyp #crash ♬ original sound – Old Tender Man

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again.

Wasn’t expecting that.

To conclude …

Also – don’t speed!

Source Twitter @kdhanjal12 TikTok @oldtenderman