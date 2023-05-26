Speed awareness videos really shouldn’t be as entertaining as this

Videos

Don’t speed. Just don’t. Got it?

We only say that because this speed awareness video is far more entertaining than it should be.

It’s gone viral because, well, have a watch for yourself. And when we say watch to the end, we really do mean it.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again.

Wasn’t expecting that.

Driver's Ed instructor, pinching his temples: "Okay, stop the car. Do you know what you did wrong?" Student: "I hit the g-" Instructor: "You hit the giant morningstar. That's an automatic fail." https://t.co/04YxH9JboD — the prince with a thousand enemies ♂️ (@jaketropolis) May 24, 2023

i hate when im drunk driving on a road set up like bowsers castle https://t.co/RiVTHyd9oY — closeface (@gwimbees) May 23, 2023

How is this van going that fast https://t.co/Ee7D3JikyT — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) May 23, 2023

reconsidering my plan of driving 300 miles per hour into a giant spiked wrecking ball hanging mysteriously from the sky https://t.co/DZoGecMpbN — the hype (@TheHyyyype) May 25, 2023

Sorry I can't come into work I hit the fucking highway flail again https://t.co/xQ76yzLgQo — gindo skeez (@Leather_Peach) May 23, 2023

They don’t show you that above 300mph you’ll be fine if you hit that thing https://t.co/35RTtzpu26 — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) May 24, 2023

what if we had this instead of speed bumps https://t.co/jbY8VRFX6n — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) May 24, 2023

To conclude …

Do NOT drive 300 mph into a ball and chain… https://t.co/IsaxWfU2FA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 24, 2023

Also – don’t speed!

Source Twitter @kdhanjal12 TikTok @oldtenderman