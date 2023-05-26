These 25 quotes from Flat-Earthers are out of this world

Entertainment

In case you were wondering if this planet is a serious place, the number of people who believe the Earth is flat is on the rise.

Over on TikTok, popular content creator advicefromdad has rounded up some of the things these people say – and it’s quite a trip.

The video has picked up more than half a million views in three days – along with comments like these.

What I don’t get is why they think scientists would lie and pretend earth is a globe? What would be the agenda?

Weasan

I thought they were a myth until one got into an argument with our Professor during Astronomy class.

SimonKmack731

Why do they think day and night works like a rotating lamp? The sun don’t got no lampshade, so it would light up the whole world.

Luke

Oh man! My head hurts just listening to these quotes.

Alchemy616

You forgot the most famous one of all – ‘Nuh, uh!’

Acidbracelet369

There was also this important question – from AyeYoChris.

Aren’t there any rich flat earthers? A flat earther with a plane..? Couldn’t they just fly around the world and be like “huh”?

