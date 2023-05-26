A lost key led to the chance discovery that an elderly neighbour had been letting herself in uninvited

“I lost my keys while on a trip abroad. As the locksmith is installing the new Yales my elderly neighbour calls over the hedge “Why didn’t you just ask for the spare key?”

I’ve lived in my house for 4 years and I have just found out that my neighbour, who I have only ever had passing pleasantries with, still has a spare key that the previous owners gave her over 15years ago!

Not only that, but when the new locks were fitted she asked if I was planning to give her a new spare. I said no and that I’d be fine with just my parents having one. The response from her…”Well I won’t be able to water your plants when you’re away I suppose.”

So, it turns out the mad old girl has been letting herself into my house when I’m away to water my plants and tidy up without me knowing for 4 bloody years!! She did it for the previous owners and just didn’t stop once they moved!

Always change your locks when you move or a pensioner might be coming in and doing your dusting while you’re away.”