A Tory MP was asked the same question 9 times and still refused to answer – Theo Paphitis’ reaction said it all

To Question Time – no, stick with us, please – where Conservative MP Laura Trott was asked out of all the people being granted work visas to come to the UK, who did she not want to come?

Fiona Bruce put the question to Trott – parliamentary under secretary at the department of work and pensions – after net migration reached a record high.

The Question Time presenter didn’t just put it once – she put it nine times – and fellow QT panellist Theo Paphitis’ reaction was surely all of us.

Fiona Bruce repeatedly asks Conservative MP Laura Trott, that of the work visas issued, who they would not like to come to the UK. She repeatedly ignores the question. You have to watch this to believe it. #BBCQT – Follow for more. pic.twitter.com/NThunvaIfd — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 25, 2023

Maybe she just didn’t hear the question?

Here’s what the former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur had to say to Trott later.

"I've never been disappointed when a politician comes on, gets asked a question, and the first thing they do rather than answer the question, is attack the opposition." Theo Paphitis shames Conservative MP Laura Trott on #BBCQT – Follow for more. pic.twitter.com/XvrKCSm1Xx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 25, 2023

And here’s what everyone else made of it.

Even with the sound off, @TheoPaphitis 's expressions are all you need to understand to utterly bonkers both the Conservative and Labour parties are over migration. — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2023

Genuinely can’t believe Fiona Bruce is actually holding a Tory to account, and not letting them slime their way out of an answer. 😳 — GibbyNetty #RejoinEU💙 Proudly Woke! (@nettygibby) May 26, 2023

Unfit for office. Can’t answer a simple question. Embarrassing. — Shown (@northernlad18) May 25, 2023

It wasn’t quite Jeremy Paxman asking Michael Howard the same questions 12 times, but it definitely took us back …

Source Twitter @implausibleblog