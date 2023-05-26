Politics

A Tory MP was asked the same question 9 times and still refused to answer – Theo Paphitis’ reaction said it all

John Plunkett. Updated May 26th, 2023

To Question Time – no, stick with us, please – where Conservative MP Laura Trott was asked out of all the people being granted work visas to come to the UK, who did she not want to come?

Fiona Bruce put the question to Trott – parliamentary under secretary at the department of work and pensions – after net migration reached a record high.

The Question Time presenter didn’t just put it once – she put it nine times – and fellow QT panellist Theo Paphitis’ reaction was surely all of us.

Maybe she just didn’t hear the question?

Here’s what the former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur had to say to Trott later.

And here’s what everyone else made of it.

It wasn’t quite Jeremy Paxman asking Michael Howard the same questions 12 times, but it definitely took us back …

Source Twitter @implausibleblog