Videos

Jeremy Vine’s C5 show asked if we should stop benefits for people too sick to work – 13 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2023

Over on Jeremy Vine’s show on Channel 5, they had a question for their viewers about jobless benefits.

Specifically, should taxpayers stop paying benefits to people who are too sick to work?

And as you can see from all those views, the question went viral – really viral – just not necessarily for the reasons they would have hoped (well, maybe).

And here are our favourite 13 things people said in response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Took us back to when another daytime TV show, Loose Women, asked this (in a rapidly deleted tweet).

Only one question remains – should daytime TV be banned?

Source @JeremyVineOn5