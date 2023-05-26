Jeremy Vine’s C5 show asked if we should stop benefits for people too sick to work – 13 favourite responses

Videos

Over on Jeremy Vine’s show on Channel 5, they had a question for their viewers about jobless benefits.

Specifically, should taxpayers stop paying benefits to people who are too sick to work?

And as you can see from all those views, the question went viral – really viral – just not necessarily for the reasons they would have hoped (well, maybe).

And here are our favourite 13 things people said in response.

this is unbelievably cruel. why are you doing this. why. for clicks? for engagement? you’re surely aware of the brutal treatment meted out to people with disabilities & long term sickness. you just added fuel to the fire. it’s unspeakable & you & your team should be ashamed. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 25, 2023

Sorry but this question is evil, isn’t it? — Normal Island News (@NormIslandNews) May 25, 2023

Time to call time on Jeremy Vine?

A Tweet here so perverse in the way it depicts 4 million people as scroungers & Spongers!

Vine actually belittling those that watch his show!

He needs to get out more… https://t.co/sMJw3WiueT — Steve Bray on Mastodon @[email protected] (@snb19692) May 26, 2023

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I have no problem supporting those less fortunate than me. I’ve been on benefits – it’s not nice.

What I do have a problem with is millionaires stealing & wasting my money. This benefits crackdown nonsense is to deflect – nothing more — Joe Oakley 🏳️‍🌈 (@JRLOakley) May 25, 2023

It is time to crack down on Jeremy Vine.

This posturing ignorance is dangerous and vile.

Any of us could become too sick to work at any time. That's one of the reasons we are happy to pay into the support system. https://t.co/jdDCo7a1Rc — Nicola (@scrapegroat) May 25, 2023

“Too sick to work” sort of says it all doesn’t it 🤷‍♂️ if they are then what do you want, euthanasia? — R1ck Duncan ™ (@rickcduncan) May 25, 2023

The rhetoric around disability benefits is getting nastier and nastier. Almost half of people in poverty are disabled. Meanwhile daytime TV paints disabled people as a drain on taxpayers, and questions their right to support. ❌ We can’t let this narrative go unchallenged. https://t.co/uIum7YId7D — Scope (@scope) May 26, 2023

Grow up — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) May 25, 2023

What a disgusting tweet, try being sick or disabled or both, when you can't function, you can't leave your house, you're injured serving your country, this is a reckless tweet designed to appeal to the absolute dregs of society, all for clickbait. Sickening… https://t.co/t8KwbK3fBN — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) May 26, 2023

I hope you never get long term sick or disabled & have to live with conditions you’re implying we should remove help for – it could happen to any of us, at any point in our lives. You don’t have to experience it to know it’s bad, there’s this thing called empathy! Try it xx — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) May 25, 2023

I often think that people fail to realise that they are simply one accident or life event or infection away from serious illness, where they might not be able to work. If you can't simply empathise, remember: the way we treat people that are on benefits, could be our future. https://t.co/TPScU72idH — Dr Zoë Ayres (@ZJAyres) May 25, 2023

This is pretty disgusting – I was clapped during the pandemic for my role in the NHS and now I’m too sick to work I’m treated like scum. — Stephen MIA (@Silas33) May 25, 2023

Took us back to when another daytime TV show, Loose Women, asked this (in a rapidly deleted tweet).

Only one question remains – should daytime TV be banned?

