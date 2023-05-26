Donald Trump Jr’s unfortunate autocue mix-up was a glorious self-own
Spare a thought – kind of – for Donald Trump Jr, who took aim at Ron DeSantis but didn’t quite read the autocue properly and ended up blowing his dad’s foot off by mistake.
Have a listen to this (you surely won’t spend a more satisfying 17 seconds today).
Junior goes on a rant that is supposed to be about Desantis, but he misreads his script:
“Trump has the personality of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.” pic.twitter.com/iOdUbTQLyS
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023
If only he’d made the mistake on Twitter Spaces, no-one would have noticed.
Con Junior finally tells the truth.
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 25, 2023
“ALEXA, WHAT IS A FREUDIAN SLIP?” 🤭 https://t.co/21LN9Mq6pI
— Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) May 26, 2023
Gonna make this my ringtone. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MTU31Ljwfv
— Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) May 26, 2023
Daddy is not going to be too happy with this gaffe. https://t.co/M9TTJPDoro
— Paul Gundlach (@PaulSGundlach) May 26, 2023
There’s no Fucking way you make a mistake like this unless your subconscious WANTS you to make a mistake like this.
— Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) May 26, 2023
Only one question remained.
What are books doing behind Junior?😆
— Brown Eyed Susan🟧 (@smc429) May 26, 2023
It's the "I'm an idiot who's trying to look intelligent" Zoom background. 😂😂😂😂😂
— Atsilv / Daughter of Shadows 🦅 (@ShadowN8V) May 26, 2023
To conclude …
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 26, 2023
