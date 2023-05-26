Donald Trump Jr’s unfortunate autocue mix-up was a glorious self-own

Politics

Spare a thought – kind of – for Donald Trump Jr, who took aim at Ron DeSantis but didn’t quite read the autocue properly and ended up blowing his dad’s foot off by mistake.

Have a listen to this (you surely won’t spend a more satisfying 17 seconds today).

Junior goes on a rant that is supposed to be about Desantis, but he misreads his script: “Trump has the personality of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.” pic.twitter.com/iOdUbTQLyS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023

If only he’d made the mistake on Twitter Spaces, no-one would have noticed.

Con Junior finally tells the truth. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 25, 2023

“ALEXA, WHAT IS A FREUDIAN SLIP?” 🤭 https://t.co/21LN9Mq6pI — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) May 26, 2023

Daddy is not going to be too happy with this gaffe. https://t.co/M9TTJPDoro — Paul Gundlach (@PaulSGundlach) May 26, 2023

There’s no Fucking way you make a mistake like this unless your subconscious WANTS you to make a mistake like this. — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) May 26, 2023

Only one question remained.

What are books doing behind Junior?😆 — Brown Eyed Susan🟧 (@smc429) May 26, 2023

It's the "I'm an idiot who's trying to look intelligent" Zoom background. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Atsilv / Daughter of Shadows 🦅 (@ShadowN8V) May 26, 2023

To conclude …

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 26, 2023

Source Twitter @RonFilipkowski