Donald Trump Jr’s unfortunate autocue mix-up was a glorious self-own

John Plunkett. Updated May 26th, 2023

Spare a thought – kind of – for Donald Trump Jr, who took aim at Ron DeSantis but didn’t quite read the autocue properly and ended up blowing his dad’s foot off by mistake.

Have a listen to this (you surely won’t spend a more satisfying 17 seconds today).

If only he’d made the mistake on Twitter Spaces, no-one would have noticed.

Only one question remained.

To conclude …

