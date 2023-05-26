Twitter

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to the fabulous @secrettory12 on Twitter.

It was in response to GB News type Darren Grimes – you remember – who said this over on Twitter.

This is modern dating for conservatives pic.twitter.com/ME2zUPRtJU — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 25, 2023

Over to @secrettory12.

Did you mean to use a meme of a character who prefers to shag his sister? — THE SECRET TORY – OBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 25, 2023

Ooof.

Source Twitter @secrettory12 H/T @wsebag