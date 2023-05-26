Comeback of the day
Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to the fabulous @secrettory12 on Twitter.
It was in response to GB News type Darren Grimes – you remember – who said this over on Twitter.
This is modern dating for conservatives pic.twitter.com/ME2zUPRtJU
— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 25, 2023
Over to @secrettory12.
Did you mean to use a meme of a character who prefers to shag his sister?
— THE SECRET TORY – OBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 25, 2023
Ooof.
Absolutely perfect work from @secrettory12 pic.twitter.com/5IqwpBKq1X
— Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) May 25, 2023
Source Twitter @secrettory12 H/T @wsebag