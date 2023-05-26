News

There was a car crash in Downing Street – just not the usual one

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2023

On Thursday afternoon, a man crashed a car into the gates of Downing Street and was promptly arrested – although not for terror-related offences, which was the initial suspicion.

Here’s how the run-up to the crash looked.

In the initial aftermath, Rishi Sunak was moved to another location for protection.

Twitter reacted to the news with its customary humour, with many people spotting that ‘Downing Street car crash‘ was a little on the nose.

