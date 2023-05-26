There was a car crash in Downing Street – just not the usual one

News

On Thursday afternoon, a man crashed a car into the gates of Downing Street and was promptly arrested – although not for terror-related offences, which was the initial suspicion.

Here’s how the run-up to the crash looked.

This is the moment a car drives into the gates of Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/voZldcib5z — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 25, 2023

In the initial aftermath, Rishi Sunak was moved to another location for protection.

🚨 | BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has been evacuated from Number 10 out of the back entrance pic.twitter.com/75mUgnK0ll — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 25, 2023

Twitter reacted to the news with its customary humour, with many people spotting that ‘Downing Street car crash‘ was a little on the nose.

1.

Old Boris really wants that job back, doesn’t he? https://t.co/cHdV2ilURJ — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) May 25, 2023

2.

If it hadn’t said ‘Man arrested’, Braverman would have been my main suspect… https://t.co/GZM5sz1HfW — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) May 25, 2023

3.

Sorry media, but you're going to have to be more specific than 'car crash in Downing Street' if you want it to sound like something new has happened. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 25, 2023

4.

Fitting that today is the third anniversary of another Downing Street car crash: https://t.co/ryaPLAof5L pic.twitter.com/0DwVfVsuSN — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 25, 2023

5.

BREAKING: There has been a car crash in Downing Street, but to be honest, it pales in comparison to the train wreck that is the last 13 years x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) May 25, 2023

6.

"I'm arresting you on suspicion of using a dangerously accurate metaphor." https://t.co/4bATnsArmX — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) May 25, 2023

7.

10 Downing Street says it's gone into "lockdown" after a car crashed into the gates. Staff have been told to prepare for karaoke, heavy drinking and an ABBA party. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) May 25, 2023

8.

BREAKING: identity of the driver of the car crash at number 10 revealed pic.twitter.com/GlA8fRrEY0 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) May 25, 2023

9.

Crisis in Downing Street as a bumbling man behind the wheel fails for the umpteenth time to even execute a U-turn properly, causing damage to the heart of our democracy, and jamming up the centre of government with this act of sterling idiocy. Also… pic.twitter.com/7fgEg4rQA0 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) May 25, 2023

10.

Just googled “Car crash in Downing Street” but this is all that came up. pic.twitter.com/ljYSDcNDEB — Jacob 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) May 25, 2023

11.