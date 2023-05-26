Round Ups

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2023

Welcome to the bank holiday weekend, for those of you lucky enough to benefit from it, and commiserations to everyone who will be missing out.

We’ve collected 25 of the best tweets we’ve seen this week for you to enjoy.

As ever, give your favourites a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2