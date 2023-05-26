25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Round Ups

Welcome to the bank holiday weekend, for those of you lucky enough to benefit from it, and commiserations to everyone who will be missing out.

We’ve collected 25 of the best tweets we’ve seen this week for you to enjoy.

As ever, give your favourites a follow.

Has anyone seen Kevin Bacon’s car keys? Asking for a friend of a friend of a friend of a friend of a friend. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 22, 2023

I've got some news for you buddy pic.twitter.com/xU5WRVjJpB — Jay Exci ✊🏳️‍⚧️ (@JayExci) May 22, 2023

i told the bus driver he was hot when i got off the bus because life's short but now he's my driver on the way back too so turns out life is long — You Will Find Your People is out now📕NYC 5/26 (@hellolanemoore) May 20, 2023

This card in the shop at Westminster station now means something very different pic.twitter.com/i4Bnnf6EYF — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 25, 2023

never knew that many penguins had written an opera pic.twitter.com/PZM9ftQJID — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 21, 2023

Spielberg really missed a trick not writing "fin" before the end credits started in Jaws. pic.twitter.com/W5ijylpYpF — David M Barnett (@davidmbarnett) May 22, 2023

Lisa Stansfield has finally found her baby that she went around the world to find. He's 34 now. He'd been in the airport all along, & was raised by the staff at Tie Rack. — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) May 23, 2023

Been here 3 hours now! Someone please take over… pic.twitter.com/Qn2Wb7YfGI — Stuart Antony (@STU_ACTOR) May 24, 2023

My 3yo asked for gnocchi for breakfast because apparently I'm the head chef at a 24 hour Italian bistro. — The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) May 21, 2023

