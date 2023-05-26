13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘I saw Harrison Ford this morning. Kind of underwhelming to be honest’

2. ‘Do not disturb the garden centre sleepy cat’

3. ‘My wife ordered 4,410 dog poo bags “because they were on offer.” The dog better not die in the next 6 years!’

4. ‘An employee cleaning the floor of a Roomba store’

5. ‘Whenever I stay at a hotel, I always request a photo of John Goodman by the nightstand. Legoland is the only hotel that delivered in the 10+ years I’ve been requesting it’

6. ‘A story in two parts’



7. ‘This ad popped up in Oslo, Norway, where over 4.000 American sailors from the USS Gerald R. Ford are set to enjoy their shore leave this weekend’

8. ‘From a training at work’

9. ‘My old bag of grass seed’

10. ‘But what’s your other car?’

11. ‘Cerberus at the pet store’

12. ‘Coworker keeps joking about me being ‘precious’ because I never accept when he offers to make me a cuppa. This is how he makes his tea’

13. ‘Raccoon walked across fresh concrete I put down for a shed. I’m thinking it adds character?’

Source Reddit r/funny