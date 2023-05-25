This ‘very British concern’ about a first class toilet on a 747 has the perfect payoff

Life

We’re grateful to @KatyMontgomerie for sharing this rather fabulous diary story on Twitter, the story of a British Airways passenger who had a particular concern about the first class toilets on Boeing’s redesigned 747 (no, we’ve never flown anything other than economy either).

Very British concern pic.twitter.com/G8cluQMLcp — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) May 25, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Boom.

Source Twitter @KatyMontgomerie Image Unsplash Isaac Struna