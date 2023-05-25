This TikToker’s deep dive into a cassette of the Cocktail soundtrack will make you feel a thousand years old
Just in case you weren’t feeling old enough already today, get a load of this.
It’s TikToker – stick with us, please – caitconquers taking a deep dive into a cassette of the soundtrack to Tom Cruise movie, Cocktail.
And it’s a very funny and totally enervating watch.
@caitconquers Trying vintage music 🥰 I was excited to find these at the theift store, now lets see if it works! #thrifted #thriftedfinds #vintage ♬ original sound – Cait
Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared on Twitter.
I am a thousand years old. pic.twitter.com/ZiIfcUTiSv
— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) May 23, 2023
And no matter how serious we’re supposed to take it, it’s still a proper oof. Mostly because it’s true.
The words
“Late 1900s music”
Has murdered me and buried me in a shallow grave.
— Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 24, 2023
I met a trainee sound engineer who was amazed to discover that if you turn a vinyl record over there's *different music on the other side*
— Aidan O'Brien [email protected] (@aidanpobrien) May 24, 2023
I swear I threw up a bit at the term "late 1900s" https://t.co/s4PCoWdyY0
— Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) May 23, 2023
She said 1900s and…and… I’m going to bed
— Mastrmynd. (@ArvellPoe) May 23, 2023
"LATE-1900s MUSIC". https://t.co/sIajZJyFUV pic.twitter.com/Lt0YJbUdvE
— LadyPolitiks 🏴☠️ (@LadyPolitiks) May 23, 2023
"Late 1900's music". Fuck me dude. 🤣🤣🤣
— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) May 23, 2023
This is a bit. This has to be a bit. https://t.co/HLpCo0rWV2
— Andrew Staley (@DigitalCantina) May 23, 2023
And yet, it is an entirely accurate statement.
— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) May 23, 2023
And finally, this.
This one broke me.
NO THEYRE NOT SINGLE USE https://t.co/SifRRFewqh
— Amanda (@EruditeElf) May 24, 2023
