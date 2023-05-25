This TikToker’s deep dive into a cassette of the Cocktail soundtrack will make you feel a thousand years old

Entertainment

Just in case you weren’t feeling old enough already today, get a load of this.

It’s TikToker – stick with us, please – caitconquers taking a deep dive into a cassette of the soundtrack to Tom Cruise movie, Cocktail.

And it’s a very funny and totally enervating watch.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared on Twitter.

I am a thousand years old. pic.twitter.com/ZiIfcUTiSv — Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) May 23, 2023

And no matter how serious we’re supposed to take it, it’s still a proper oof. Mostly because it’s true.

The words

“Late 1900s music”

Has murdered me and buried me in a shallow grave. pic.twitter.com/AbIsLMzBN6 — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 24, 2023

I met a trainee sound engineer who was amazed to discover that if you turn a vinyl record over there's *different music on the other side* — Aidan O'Brien [email protected] (@aidanpobrien) May 24, 2023

I swear I threw up a bit at the term "late 1900s" https://t.co/s4PCoWdyY0 — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) May 23, 2023

She said 1900s and…and… I’m going to bed — Mastrmynd. (@ArvellPoe) May 23, 2023

"Late 1900's music". Fuck me dude. 🤣🤣🤣 — Jack Cassidy  (@RealJackCassidy) May 23, 2023

This is a bit. This has to be a bit. https://t.co/HLpCo0rWV2 — Andrew Staley (@DigitalCantina) May 23, 2023

And yet, it is an entirely accurate statement. — Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) May 23, 2023

And finally, this.

This one broke me. NO THEYRE NOT SINGLE USE https://t.co/SifRRFewqh — Amanda (@EruditeElf) May 24, 2023

Source TikTok @caitconquers Twitter @AlexSourGraps