Entertainment

This TikToker’s deep dive into a cassette of the Cocktail soundtrack will make you feel a thousand years old

John Plunkett. Updated May 25th, 2023

Just in case you weren’t feeling old enough already today, get a load of this.

It’s TikToker – stick with us, please – caitconquers taking a deep dive into a cassette of the soundtrack to Tom Cruise movie, Cocktail.

And it’s a very funny and totally enervating watch.

@caitconquers Trying vintage music 🥰 I was excited to find these at the theift store, now lets see if it works! #thrifted #thriftedfinds #vintage ♬ original sound – Cait

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared on Twitter.

And no matter how serious we’re supposed to take it, it’s still a proper oof. Mostly because it’s true.

And finally, this.

Source TikTok @caitconquers Twitter @AlexSourGraps