This exchange with an electrician took an unintended twist and it’s very funny and all too relatable
It’s always a cause of mild anxiety when someone comes to your house to fix something or install something.
Aside from offering them a tea or coffee – that’s a given – we’re never quite sure how much to bother them, whether you’re doing too much/too little small talk. Basically making yourself look like an idiot.
And if there’s one exchange which perfectly captures our fear of what can go wrong, it’s surely this. It’s a tweet that went wildly viral after it was posted by @cestnepa5 because, well, look.
he’s here in 10 minutes what do i do pic.twitter.com/SqvH1d9ys9
— marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023
Just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.
Oof.
Go get dressed in your best clothes and have a couple drinks ready?
— The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) May 24, 2023
Answer the door naked
— BurgerGod (@RealBurgerGod) May 25, 2023
You’ve still time to come and see us
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) May 24, 2023
The engineer: pic.twitter.com/54FX3p4LsR
— Zach🐏 (@zacsmith201) May 24, 2023
Naturally everyone wanted to know what happened next.
UPDATE: Soundest labourer I’ve ever had in a gaff.
I was intending on saying “bye love you” as he was leaving as a joke, but he fucking said it first ahahahaha legend
— marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023
gonny wait 4 weeks then smash the fuck out my plug sockets so he has to come back again i think
— marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023
wee reminder to always leave a good review if you get good service troops, been on the receiving end of it when i worked in customer service many a time and it goes a long way 👍 pic.twitter.com/poHxtbIjGs
— marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023
And just in case, like a lot of people, you were wondering …
Why’s he text you saying “Hi Nick” when that’s his name ahahaha
This whole conversation is a mess 😂
— John Lovestrum (@chrispacketabc) May 24, 2023
my landlords name is Nick so that would’ve been the name he had since he booked it. I read the text wrong and thought he said “Hi it’s Nick”
— marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023
Source Twitter @cestnepa5