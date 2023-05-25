Life

This exchange with an electrician took an unintended twist and it’s very funny and all too relatable

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2023

It’s always a cause of mild anxiety when someone comes to your house to fix something or install something.

Aside from offering them a tea or coffee – that’s a given – we’re never quite sure how much to bother them, whether you’re doing too much/too little small talk. Basically making yourself look like an idiot.

And if there’s one exchange which perfectly captures our fear of what can go wrong, it’s surely this. It’s a tweet that went wildly viral after it was posted by @cestnepa5 because, well, look.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Oof.

Naturally everyone wanted to know what happened next.

And just in case, like a lot of people, you were wondering …

Source Twitter @cestnepa5