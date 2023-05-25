This exchange with an electrician took an unintended twist and it’s very funny and all too relatable

Life

It’s always a cause of mild anxiety when someone comes to your house to fix something or install something.

Aside from offering them a tea or coffee – that’s a given – we’re never quite sure how much to bother them, whether you’re doing too much/too little small talk. Basically making yourself look like an idiot.

And if there’s one exchange which perfectly captures our fear of what can go wrong, it’s surely this. It’s a tweet that went wildly viral after it was posted by @cestnepa5 because, well, look.

he’s here in 10 minutes what do i do pic.twitter.com/SqvH1d9ys9 — marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Oof.

Go get dressed in your best clothes and have a couple drinks ready? — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) May 24, 2023

Answer the door naked — BurgerGod (@RealBurgerGod) May 25, 2023

You’ve still time to come and see us — Specsavers (@Specsavers) May 24, 2023

Naturally everyone wanted to know what happened next.

UPDATE: Soundest labourer I’ve ever had in a gaff. I was intending on saying “bye love you” as he was leaving as a joke, but he fucking said it first ahahahaha legend — marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023

gonny wait 4 weeks then smash the fuck out my plug sockets so he has to come back again i think — marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023

wee reminder to always leave a good review if you get good service troops, been on the receiving end of it when i worked in customer service many a time and it goes a long way 👍 pic.twitter.com/poHxtbIjGs — marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023

And just in case, like a lot of people, you were wondering …

Why’s he text you saying “Hi Nick” when that’s his name ahahaha This whole conversation is a mess 😂 — John Lovestrum (@chrispacketabc) May 24, 2023

my landlords name is Nick so that would’ve been the name he had since he booked it. I read the text wrong and thought he said “Hi it’s Nick” — marc (@cestnepa5) May 24, 2023

