Watch Ralf Little’s thrilled reaction after fans come to the rescue with some British groceries

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is currently filming the new series in Guadeloupe, and while we’d all love work conditions a little more like his, it hasn’t all been plain sailing. He’s had trouble laying his hands on British staples – and not the kind that hold your papers together.

He was lucky enough to get some beans, courtesy of the show’s hair stylist, Dionne.

But an even better haul was on its way …

Ralf wrote –

‘What would I do without you guys?! ❤️’

Eat the delicious local cuisine, probably – but we understand the yearning for those familiar flavours. It’s a little taste of home.

You know your gift of food has landed well when the recipent showers themself in it. Well played, Richard and Alexandra from the yacht, Hawkeye. His reaction delighted TikTok users. I’ve never seen someone so excited for baked beans 😂😂

Natalie Kuy You know you’re gonna get tons of stuff posted to you now! 😂 Do you want some Jammy Dodgers? 😄

Manx450R Come to Canada. We have all of that stuff!

Bobbi64 Ralf. I think from now on Heinz need to sponsor you!

Happy Days!👍x

Fee x How kind of them. We need to see you go find them and see their catamaran. 🥰

purplesian11 Just tell me you won’t eat the baked beans with the salad cream 🥴 😂😂😂

Nin I won’t say anything to Catherine.😏

Jim My aunt in America is like this. 😂

Donna Marie Newton No marmite???

Louise Lohman Elaineambrose64 put it perfectly. 6 months filming can be great in a lovely hot country but when you miss your British food it must be hell. 😂😂

Well, it’s Paradise again, now.

