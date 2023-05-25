Natasha Devon’s sarcastic response to an out-of-touch Brexiter was as good as it gets

Entertainment

LBC’s Natasha Devon displayed levels of restraint that should earn her some sort of radio host award, when a caller named Jason explained why he didn’t think there’d been adverse effects from Brexit.

'If you can't afford the kind of lifestyle that Jason describes, bear in mind you're not working hard enough and you didn't believe in Brexit…' Watch @_NatashaDevon's sarcastic response to caller Jason, who 'doesn't understand' why Brexit is 'so bad'. pic.twitter.com/kPw2y6CLfk — LBC (@LBC) May 20, 2023

“I’m sat here drinking a French bottle of wine …I’ve ordered a new BMW to arrive in nine weeks’ time. Just been away …to Europe. Why is it so bad?”

“Have you been looking at the headlines about the record number of people using foodbanks, including in-work people?”

“To drink a nice bottle of wine, to order a new BMW creates work and effort to make money to do that. And most of us do that in the real world when we trade between Europe and, as Nigel Lawson said, 92% of the rest of the world are not in Europe.”

“If you’re …one of the nurses that has to use a foodbank, or one of the teachers that is striking or, indeed, a member of the RMT union or anybody who has fallen on difficult times and can’t afford the kind of lifestyle that Jason describes – just bear in mind it’s because you’re not working hard enough and you didn’t believe in Brexit enough.”

We’d love to have had a camera on Jason as Natasha destroyed his argument with next-level sarcasm. Tweeters had this to say –

Sounded a little bit like the nasal meanderings of 30p lee didn’t it? Maybe the nice wine was from the subsidised parliament bar. — Lurk (@lurke_tmza) May 21, 2023

Brexit and everything else the right are doing will get around to Jason

But I've a feeling Jason will blame someone or thing else . https://t.co/iu3ZyI4VTh — Bahookey4 ❤️🫁🫀🧠🦴👁️👂👃🦶🖐️💀 (@bahookey4) May 21, 2023

This was such a simple yet brilliant reply from @_NatashaDevon!! https://t.co/nhTWTXBCl6 — Dr David F Hunt (@Dfhunt1981) May 21, 2023

His new BMW would have cost him a lot less if the £ had not devalued by over 10% since Brexit — Steve (@S3DGX) May 21, 2023

I didn’t see any Brexit benefits until I started working harder – 4 Yorkshiremen style: getting up in the morning at ten o’clock at night half an hour before I went to bed. As soon as I started doing that I received a field full of unicorns and all the money in the World! Yup! — Stephen McBarron (@ambridge2020) May 22, 2023

You are simply amazing and what a typically selfish narrow minded ‘Im alright Jack’ twit you had there on your show. — John Earland 💙 (@JohnEarland) May 20, 2023

Not everybody supported Natasha’s position, of course. There are plenty of Jasons in the world.

This response had it covered.

We’re 7th in the G7 & 20th in the G20. It’s estimated we are 5.5% poorer in terms of GDP than if we hadn’t left the EU. Brexit Divorce Bill cost us £42.5bn. Consequences continue to cost us £100bn per year. Ps Sixth formers mostly know this. They’re smart. Give them the vote. https://t.co/rI5ZlVhwKC — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) May 21, 2023

Relatable –

Don't think I'd get on with Jason. https://t.co/Oh0LBSuQTk — Dom (@DomDoodle) May 21, 2023

