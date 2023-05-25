How this shop assistant deals with a bigoted right-wing troll is simply magnificent

Videos

We have to confess we hadn’t previously come across Ethan Schmidt, a right wing agitator and anti-vaxxer who feels threatened to bits by Pride, equality and the concept of being allowed to be who you want to be.

We only mention him because of the grim news from America that retail giant Target was removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to LGBTQ+-themed merchandise ahead of Pride month. Their decision comes after a backlash from a minority of customers leading to occasional violent confrontations with shop workers.

Target will remove some of its LGBTQ+ merchandise from its Pride Month collection after facing customer backlash that threatened the safety of its workers, the company said.https://t.co/xBqFVM1QRu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 24, 2023

And if there was ever a way to deal with these idiots then it’s surely this, a video of Schmidt doing his repellant thing that went wildly viral in response.

the world needs her more than ever pic.twitter.com/sKNbpldERM https://t.co/jxXgyxKvkz — alex (@alex_abads) May 24, 2023

Amen to that.

favorite part about this video is every single person he interacts with shows customers actively disturbed by, countering him, or ignoring him completely. not sure how anyone thinks this is the winning side https://t.co/bXfHWoMKRC — pudding person (@JUNlPER) May 24, 2023

idk why any of the bigots think to buy & burn shirts etc.. is “hitting em hard” ..

the sales don’t reflect it being bought out of love or hate 😂

thank you for the money sir! you may not be giving support but that wallet sure is 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IrTrza5EA6 — Bella.leota 🤍 (@bella_leota) May 24, 2023

I know this is naive or whatever but I still can’t believe you pea brained Neanderthals who have been whipped into a frenzy about gay people can’t see you’re doing the bidding of rich sickos who don’t care about you and actively make all our lives worse daily. You fucking morons https://t.co/ODRLIlSUbH — Lolo (@LolOverruled) May 25, 2023

the way she immediately was like

‘yeah all that’ 💀 pic.twitter.com/9S3eeS2w6h — Bella.leota 🤍 (@bella_leota) May 24, 2023

I need her to be a judge on @RuPaulsDragRace https://t.co/RofZNjzXOS — queen priyanka (@thequeenpri) May 25, 2023

Calm and composed. She deserves a raise @Target — Buckley (@buckl3y) May 25, 2023

To conclude …

She is amazing👏🏻🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ — KC 🟦 (@itskc1977) May 24, 2023

And this.

Give this Target employee a monster raise pic.twitter.com/uo67xJgkWP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 24, 2023

Source Twitter @alex_abads