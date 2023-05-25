Videos

How this shop assistant deals with a bigoted right-wing troll is simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated May 25th, 2023

We have to confess we hadn’t previously come across Ethan Schmidt, a right wing agitator and anti-vaxxer who feels threatened to bits by Pride, equality and the concept of being allowed to be who you want to be.

We only mention him because of the grim news from America that retail giant Target was removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to LGBTQ+-themed merchandise ahead of Pride month. Their decision comes after a backlash from a minority of customers leading to occasional violent confrontations with shop workers.

And if there was ever a way to deal with these idiots then it’s surely this, a video of Schmidt doing his repellant thing that went wildly viral in response.

Amen to that.

To conclude …

And this.

Source Twitter @alex_abads