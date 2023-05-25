Celebrity

Gary Lineker on climate change protestors went wildly viral and he absolutely nails it

John Plunkett. Updated May 25th, 2023

It’s been a bit of a year for Gary Lineker already, what with his suspension from Match of the Day, his subsequent reinstatement, and that moment this week when he owned Richard Madeley all the way into next season.

Not everyone appreciates Lineker’s work, either on-screen or off, but we’ve got an awful lot of time for him and this moment from Channel 4 News is another reason why.

It’s the Match of the Day man talking about climate change – specifically, climate change protestors – after the latest protests in London and at the Chelsea Flower Show this week – and it’s two minutes very well spent.

Back of the net, Gary.

We’re not sure if this person meant this in a positive way, but that’s the way we’re taking it.

He is, he really is.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Channel4News