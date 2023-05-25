Gary Lineker on climate change protestors went wildly viral and he absolutely nails it

Celebrity

It’s been a bit of a year for Gary Lineker already, what with his suspension from Match of the Day, his subsequent reinstatement, and that moment this week when he owned Richard Madeley all the way into next season.

Not everyone appreciates Lineker’s work, either on-screen or off, but we’ve got an awful lot of time for him and this moment from Channel 4 News is another reason why.

It’s the Match of the Day man talking about climate change – specifically, climate change protestors – after the latest protests in London and at the Chelsea Flower Show this week – and it’s two minutes very well spent.

"The only demonstrations that really work are disruptive ones."@GaryLineker believes disruptive climate protesters could be considered "heroes" if the world takes action against the climate crisis, and says "it's very worrying" people are being arrested for protesting. pic.twitter.com/gdXfk9sM2F — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 24, 2023

“Governments and the powerful people in the world are the only ones that can halt this coming disaster” Straight shooting from @GaryLineker, one of vanishingly few A List celebrities with the cojones to speak bluntly on #ClimateEmergencypic.twitter.com/r78PD57X7p — John Gibbons (@think_or_swim) May 24, 2023

Gary Lineker, Carol Vorderman and others are voicing themselves, and giving us, those with less of a voice, a voice in return.

Carry on, I say. https://t.co/i4AkOOTUq6 — Ted Smith 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 #BrexitBrokeBritain (@TedUrchin) May 24, 2023

Yes @GaryLineker! It takes huge courage for someone of influence in the public eye to speak out like this. Who else is brave enough to step forward and call for the change we so desparately need? https://t.co/ghR97U0ZPU — If Not Now Digital (@ifnotnowdigital) May 24, 2023

Lineker earns a huge amount of money, which means he has a lot of reasons *not* to annoy the hell out of his bosses like this. They will hate it. Very few people are willing to take this kind of risk; it is itself heroic dissent, @GaryLineker. We need much more of this. https://t.co/X9pIo8B7BI — Media Lens (@medialens) May 24, 2023

A huge thanks to @GaryLineker for speaking out, and showing the moral leadership, neither main political party in the UK is showing. To those who just try to deny the climate crisis, I post the following evidence.

1/🧵 https://t.co/NW7CoUzooq — Stephen Barlow (@SteB777) May 25, 2023

We’re not sure if this person meant this in a positive way, but that’s the way we’re taking it.

He’s fucking something else this bloke https://t.co/GZ5FCCFzGL — Sick of it 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WayneRourke8) May 24, 2023

