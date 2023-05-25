Danny Dyer’s NSFW verdict on David Cameron is still one of the top 10 political TV moments – or any TV moments
Back in 2018, Danny Dyer was a guest on a late-night edtion of Good Morning Britain – Good Evening Britain, and he had this relatable rant about David Cameron‘s part in Brexit.
What’s happened to that twat David Cameron who brought it on? Let’s be fair –
How comes he can scuttle off, he called all this on where is he?
He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up.
Where is the geezer? He should be held accountable for it. He should be held accountable.
Twat.
The clip has cropped up again on Twitter, and people love it just as much as they did five years ago – if not more.
Still the most stunning delivery of “twat” the world has ever seen pic.twitter.com/uc0orzX5dA
— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) May 24, 2023
It's perfect. Everything about it is perfect. The comic timing is, of course, superb. But when you realise this was in the company of Jeremy Corbyn and Pamela Anderson it suddenly ascends so much further. It's like a show from Charlie Brooker's TV Go Home site. https://t.co/lSed5lfVVm
— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) May 25, 2023
The second ‘TWWWAAAAT!” is the one
— David Hicks (@David_Hicks) May 24, 2023
Still Majestic. https://t.co/co4rkwsl7L
— Laura Nadia Hunt (@LauraNadiaHunt) May 24, 2023
Still valid on brexit too https://t.co/Uaal9hgMwM
— Friends Of Wings (@FOWingsScot) May 25, 2023
I can never get tired of watching this
— [email protected] 🐾 (@Cacophonic) May 24, 2023
Too many polite conversations and not enough questioning about the outcome of what exactly Brexit was and is. We need more conversations like this. Superb https://t.co/ndyLY6rYSi
— Sandy 💜💙❤ 🏳️🌈 Ally She/Her (@sullivansa1) May 25, 2023
I’d forgotten about this. And people say there were no benefits of Brexit
— Jonathan Church (@jonathan_church) May 24, 2023
We’d sign this –
Petition for this clip to be protected in the BFI's National Archive. https://t.co/5H3SeZc3kg
— KP (@kevpender) May 25, 2023
There is, however, a contender for Danny’s crown.
Incorrect https://t.co/rs4KLUFMXD pic.twitter.com/SQBoQIxM4H
— ed (@macaulaybalkan) May 24, 2023
