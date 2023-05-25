Celebrity

Danny Dyer’s NSFW verdict on David Cameron is still one of the top 10 political TV moments – or any TV moments

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 25th, 2023

Back in 2018, Danny Dyer was a guest on a late-night edtion of Good Morning Britain – Good Evening Britain, and he had this relatable rant about David Cameron‘s part in Brexit.

What’s happened to that twat David Cameron who brought it on? Let’s be fair –

How comes he can scuttle off, he called all this on where is he?

He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up.

Where is the geezer? He should be held accountable for it. He should be held accountable.

Twat.

The clip has cropped up again on Twitter, and people love it just as much as they did five years ago – if not more.

We’d sign this –

There is, however, a contender for Danny’s crown.

Source TV Live Image Screengrab