US

The saga of an abandoned couch has gone wildy viral and these 19 reactions are hilarious

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2023

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. It’s why Ebay is one of the most successful businesses in the world, and it’s also why TikToker ‘yafavv.mandaa went wildly viral.

We’ll let her TikTok – which has been viewed more than 50 million times – tell the story.

@yafavv.mandaa got my dream couch for free🥹 #nyc #nycapartment ♬ vlog, chill out, calm daily life(1370843) – SUNNY HOOD STUDIO

Many commenters had the same concern.

It looks so good but I’m SO SCARED about it being BED BUG CENTRAL 🫣🫣.
Habibi

Naturally, the couch story landed on Twitter, where at least one person was a little envious of the find.

Unsurprisingly, tweeters had the same concerns about taking in furniture from the street.

Most people, however, just saw the opportunity to have a laugh – and these examples are comedy gold.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2