The saga of an abandoned couch has gone wildy viral and these 19 reactions are hilarious

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. It’s why Ebay is one of the most successful businesses in the world, and it’s also why TikToker ‘yafavv.mandaa went wildly viral.

We’ll let her TikTok – which has been viewed more than 50 million times – tell the story.

Many commenters had the same concern.

It looks so good but I’m SO SCARED about it being BED BUG CENTRAL 🫣🫣.

Habibi

Naturally, the couch story landed on Twitter, where at least one person was a little envious of the find.

WHY TF AM I NEVER THIS LUCKY 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j8Ik3zkge7 — garçon (@boymolish) May 20, 2023

Unsurprisingly, tweeters had the same concerns about taking in furniture from the street.

sometimes u just gotta stop and think. what could possibly make someone throw an $8,000 couch out on the street? https://t.co/tlIXqwJgPZ — ozymandias (@pulptyranny) May 21, 2023

bedbugs are throwing a coachella in her apartment as we speak https://t.co/QRzjuX6fBz — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) May 21, 2023

couches (especially 8k couches) get thrown out for a reason. not a chance i would risk bringing that into my home. https://t.co/uur7LfjCR3 — Bean (@xoBeanxo_) May 21, 2023

Most people, however, just saw the opportunity to have a laugh – and these examples are comedy gold.

1.

Just found this blue couch on the sidewalk… pic.twitter.com/FRT0c1wiK8 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 23, 2023

2.

Do you see this couch black and blue or white and gold?! pic.twitter.com/s6G9aIbjLK — Rosie Jones (@josierones) May 23, 2023

3.

Has anyone seen this couch? Someone accidentally spilled invasive bighead carp blood samples all over it, so we left it out to dry and now it’s gone. We need it for the break room. Give it back. pic.twitter.com/fiAmXmXE1h — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 22, 2023

4.

yesterday I had to say goodbye to my $8000 couch because I found 2 million individual bed bugs and 3 different colonies of bacteria inside of it, and it stinks really bad. I left it on the sidewalk for garbage collection 💔 pic.twitter.com/Gq3T72u7nR — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) May 22, 2023

5.

So I found this blue couch outside my place. I cleaned it up nice and brought it inside. Then in the middle of the night, a bunch of Greek soldiers started popping out of it pic.twitter.com/gwKPe87OI9 — the Trojan War was not Helen’s fault (@NotHelensFault) May 22, 2023

6.

hey you guys, as a reminder, please don’t “save” couches if you find them outside. The mother is probably nearby and she will reject it if it smells like people. — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) May 22, 2023

7.

Has anyone seen this couch? My wife said if I loose one more large household item because I was “letting it see the outside”, she would leave me for good. Please help save my marriage!! pic.twitter.com/pxJtyvBh6F — Blaise (@blaiseseltzer) May 22, 2023

8.

what is this couch doing in our parking lot pic.twitter.com/aKmYpiavTe — Kum & Go (@kumandgo) May 22, 2023

9.

simpsons couch gag next week pic.twitter.com/CbnZdZJoyb — Criminalsimpsons (@Criminalsimpson) May 22, 2023

10.