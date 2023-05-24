This video of how the moon affects the tides is a fascinating, hypnotic watch
We’ve been staring at this for several minutes now and we fear it might be confusing us as much as it’s enlightening us.
Either way it’s a fascinating, hypnotic watch, a video illustrating how the moon affects the tides posted by @MAstronomers over on Twitter
The gravitational pull of the moon. Here's how does the Moon influence the tides. pic.twitter.com/vi2GkK1oeA
Beautifully done.
The moon moves about 1 1/2 inches away from the Earth yearly. There was a time during early earth when the moon was so close, each time the tide came in, a tsunami came with it.
That sure cleared things up.
Although not everyone was convinced it nailed it.
Not a great visualization. Why make it so unrealistic and what is the purpose of that massive mountain?
Not as easy on the eye though.
If you’re up for more of this sort of thing, follow Amazing Astronomy – @MAstronomers – on Twitter here!
