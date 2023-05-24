This video of how the moon affects the tides is a fascinating, hypnotic watch

Science

We’ve been staring at this for several minutes now and we fear it might be confusing us as much as it’s enlightening us.

Either way it’s a fascinating, hypnotic watch, a video illustrating how the moon affects the tides posted by @MAstronomers over on Twitter

The gravitational pull of the moon. Here's how does the Moon influence the tides. pic.twitter.com/vi2GkK1oeA — Amazing Astronomy (@MAstronomers) May 22, 2023

Beautifully done.

The moon moves about 1 1/2 inches away from the Earth yearly. There was a time during early earth when the moon was so close, each time the tide came in, a tsunami came with it. — Max Gainz (@MaxxGainz) May 22, 2023

That sure cleared things up. — Mike Hart (@MikeHartRCNVet) May 22, 2023

Although not everyone was convinced it nailed it.

Not a great visualization. Why make it so unrealistic and what is the purpose of that massive mountain? — TSnooker🇫🇮 (@TSnooker102) May 22, 2023

Not as easy on the eye though.

If you’re up for more of this sort of thing, follow Amazing Astronomy – @MAstronomers – on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @MAstronomers