This eye-opening Reddit post got people looking closely at their work/life balance – 13 favourite responses

Life

It’s not often a Reddit post stops people in their tracks, but this one – in the subReddit ‘antiwork’ (does what it says on the tin) did just that.

It’s a ‘public service announcement’ posted by salinungatha and, well, best have a look for yourself.

And it got people thinking – really thinking – about their work/life balance (especially the ones lucky enough to be able to do something about it).

It also prompted no end of comments and are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

‘My old boss told me this:

“I’ve missed so many birthdays, plays, and events for work, and I can’t even tell you why. I don’t remember what I was working on, I can’t tell you why it was important. But I can tell you how my not being there made my kids feel. Don’t be like me.”

fenix1230

2.

‘The boss will forget you worked late the second you walk in 3 minutes past 09:00.’

sofawood

3.

‘My old boss once told me: “the graveyard is full of ‘irreplaceable’ and important people.”

‘I think a lot about that.’

Vargoroth

4.

‘Your tombstone will not say “BELOVED EMPLOYEE.”

SandF

5.

‘I used to work with a guy who would camp out at the shop monday thru friday. went home for weekends. got divorced, his kids grew up, but he doesn’t even know them.’

tatpig

6.

‘I did more than 30 years working all over the world and stupid long hours. Sometimes not home for 2 months. It got me divorced twice and kids not happy when I wasn’t there for school plays, sports days or taking them out.

‘I make a far better Grandad than I ever was a Father. Although it has worked out well, I can’t recommend what I did.’

badnit12

7.

‘This is one of those ‘it depends’ things.

‘I have worked- without sleep- entire weekends to fix roads and bridges so people can get home to see their kids – alive. They will never know who I am and that does not matter. My kids understand and respect that.

‘I have laughed in the faces of bosses who asked me to stay late to finish a report on Friday night for a client who will never see it until Monday morning. Fuck that, my kids are more important than your invoice.

‘There is nothing wrong with working late or overtime or on your own time, but your time has value and there is an opportunity cost to spending your time on a task of less value. Use that time wisely and matter as a person.’

PracticableSolution

8.

‘Family over work. What’s the point of all the money if you have no time for loved ones?’

chunkycow

9.

‘At my internship, I remember my ex coworkers being all “can’t believe you didnt show up to show the results of the project to the rest of the team!”, even though this was after workhours for some reason. Yet everyone was acting like i was the crazy one for going home, fuck that.’

throwaway522054

10.

‘When one of my sons was in grade 1 they had a class/school play. I’ll never forget the look on his face when I saw him scanning the crowd looking for me when it was his classes turn to sing the song, and then he finally found me in the gym and we locked eyes.

‘Don’t miss these events if you can, find a way. Sure, it might seem a bit dumb and boring, but the kid will never forget not seeing you in the crowd.’

LuvsBoooooost

11.

‘My dad was always working. And he died in his office. My father’s life was defined by work, and I refuse to live my one life the same way.’

SilverCirclet

12.

‘And for us childfree peeps, here’s who else will remember it: your spouse, your family members, your friends, and YOU.’

StepRightUpMarchPush

13.

‘God, humane managers really are the best.’

Densoro

‘And the exception… 😐

dub-squared

Source Reddit u/salinungatha H/T Twitter @SahilBloom