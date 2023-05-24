Videos

The magnificent payoff to this unexpected visit to the boss is something we can all aspire to

John Plunkett. Updated May 24th, 2023

Finally, a reason to go into work on your day off.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral on Reddit with a magnificent – and unexpected – payoff. Especially for the boss …

Visiting the boss on a day off
by u/JuxtaThePozer in Unexpected

The clip was originally posted by @danieldaypoois over on TikTok who you can find and follow here!

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Sounded like he gagged. I hope it was one of those nasty protein farts.’
imameanone

“EeeeCCCCKK!”
FartedInYourCoffee

‘Chemical warfare.’
BernieEcclestoned

‘I desperately needed that giggle.’
Kiltemdead

Source Reddit u/JuxtaThePozer TikTok @danieldaypoois