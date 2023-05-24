The magnificent payoff to this unexpected visit to the boss is something we can all aspire to

Videos

Finally, a reason to go into work on your day off.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral on Reddit with a magnificent – and unexpected – payoff. Especially for the boss …

The clip was originally posted by @danieldaypoois over on TikTok who you can find and follow here!

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Sounded like he gagged. I hope it was one of those nasty protein farts.’

imameanone “EeeeCCCCKK!”

FartedInYourCoffee ‘Chemical warfare.’

BernieEcclestoned ‘I desperately needed that giggle.’

Kiltemdead

Source Reddit u/JuxtaThePozer TikTok @danieldaypoois