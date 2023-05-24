Snoop Dogg discovering this Gin & Juice/Jungle Book mash-up is 19 seconds very well spent
If you haven’t heard of There I Ruined It, you’re in for a treat – or possibly a shock, depending on whether they’re ruining a song you can’t stand or one of your favourites.
For instance, we’d imagine a few GaGa fans might have been up in arms at this old-timey makeover.
@thereiruinedit As a Texas fiddler, I couldn’t let my favorite genre go un-ruined 🎻 #westernswing #bobwills @ladygaga #fiddle #mashup ♬ Poker Face 1940s Remix – There I Ruined It
Radical mash-ups are the order of the day, and we have to say – they don’t come much more radical than combining Snoop Dogg’s absolutely NSFW classic Gin and Juice with the utterly wholesome Bare Necessities from Jungle Book.
See what you think.
@thereiruinedit The bare necessities, indeed. @Snoop Dogg #barenecessities #mashup ♬ original sound – There I Ruined It
@thereiruinedit The bare necessities, indeed. @Snoop Dogg #barenecessities #mashup ♬ original sound – There I Ruined It
TikTokers mostly loved it.
I laughed way too hard at this because I could see him and Baloo dancing to that.
Jason Irby
Definitely didn’t ruin it😍.
Cherratina Pankey
I would love this as a ringtone.
Ginger
I honestly thought I was gonna die laughing.
Nicole
There were only two complaints …
Sorry, not enough Bare Necessities!
Billy Meenan
I am afraid I will need the full song.
Warlord1981NL
Let’s face it, though – the opinion that really matter’s is Snoop’s. Luckily, he posted a reaction on Instagram.
Looks like he kind of liked it.
When @thereiruinedit posted the clip on TikTok, these comments nailed it.
The pure confusion slowly being overshadowed by acceptance
*chef’s kiss*
GrandUncleTuck
You can see him physically go “why does it work?” Lmaoooo.
Mediocreatbest22
Snoop about to release a children’s album? lol
Smokey Chloe Leo & Honey
As There I Ruined It asked him –
Time for a re-release, @Snoop Dogg?
READ MORE
‘There I Ruined It’ created the mash-up of Smash Mouth and Celine Dion that we’ve all been hoping for
Source There I Ruined It Image Screengrab