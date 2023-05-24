Snoop Dogg discovering this Gin & Juice/Jungle Book mash-up is 19 seconds very well spent

Celebrity

If you haven’t heard of There I Ruined It, you’re in for a treat – or possibly a shock, depending on whether they’re ruining a song you can’t stand or one of your favourites.

For instance, we’d imagine a few GaGa fans might have been up in arms at this old-timey makeover.

Radical mash-ups are the order of the day, and we have to say – they don’t come much more radical than combining Snoop Dogg’s absolutely NSFW classic Gin and Juice with the utterly wholesome Bare Necessities from Jungle Book.

TikTokers mostly loved it.

I laughed way too hard at this because I could see him and Baloo dancing to that.

Jason Irby

Definitely didn’t ruin it😍.

Cherratina Pankey

I would love this as a ringtone.

Ginger

I honestly thought I was gonna die laughing.

Nicole

There were only two complaints …

Sorry, not enough Bare Necessities!

Billy Meenan

I am afraid I will need the full song.

Warlord1981NL

Let’s face it, though – the opinion that really matter’s is Snoop’s. Luckily, he posted a reaction on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Looks like he kind of liked it.

When @thereiruinedit posted the clip on TikTok, these comments nailed it.

The pure confusion slowly being overshadowed by acceptance

*chef’s kiss*

GrandUncleTuck

You can see him physically go “why does it work?” Lmaoooo.

Mediocreatbest22

Snoop about to release a children’s album? lol

Smokey Chloe Leo & Honey

As There I Ruined It asked him –

Time for a re-release, @Snoop Dogg?

from Head Nod GIFs via Gfycat

